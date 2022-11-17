F5 Helps Customers Defend Against Sophisticated Bot Attacks on AWS

INDIA, November 17, 2022 – F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced that AWS customers now have access to F5’s high-efficacy, AI-driven bot protection through an easy to deploy connector.

Malicious bots are everywhere. Many of consumers’ favorite sites, logins, and applications are crawling with them at this very moment. They wreak havoc on customers and organizations and impose heavy financial costs. When confronted with attempts to stop them, bots easily retool and resume their attacks. “The bot problem is ongoing and every time we have a mitigation in place, they mutate. F5 keeps us a step ahead by constantly adapting to changes in the bot attack patterns,” said Kamal Kalra, Director of Operations for the e-commerce company VegNonVeg. The company currently uses F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense on AWS.

Amazon CloudFront customers now can further protect their apps with one of the world’s most accurate bot detection solutions, with a pre-built integration via connector to F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense. Using rich signal analysis, AI, and human domain expertise, customers get high-efficacy bot mitigation with industry-leading false positive rates.

“In this digital era, bot attacks are one of the most malicious threats, as such attacks mimic human behavior to bypass standard controls and use credential stuffing attacks to take over accounts, steal customer data, and commit fraudulent transactions,” said Dhananjay Ganjoo, Managing Director for India and SAARC at F5. “We at F5 understand the current threat landscape well, and the importance of delivering proactive, multi-layered security that mitigates bots that perform account takeovers, vulnerability reconnaissance, and denial-of-service attacks targeted at your network or app layer. Our partnership with AWS will ensure increased security for their end-users, enabling AWS to provide a hassle-free and safe experience to their customers.”

F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense provides critical functionality for CloudFront, preventing Account Takeover (ATO), credential stuffing, inventory hoarding, and gift card cracking, stopping debilitating automated bot attacks while maintaining access for customers and the good bots that help drive their business.

As a result, customers can increase security for their applications without adding friction. In addition, they can limit the fraud and abuse that results when fake accounts are created, or existing accounts are used to commit fraud. Not only are customers able to better defend their brand, but they can provide end users with safe, seamless, and secure experiences with improved uptime and app performance. “We knew we had bot traffic, but F5 helped us see how much of our traffic was from bots and how it was affecting us. By mitigating these bots, without impacting customers, they’ve helped us bring down infrastructure costs significantly,” said Kalra.

“At AWS, we are customer-obsessed, therefore it is critical that we provide customers with secure, reliable, performant, and scalable solutions,” said Nishit Sawhney, Director of Product Management for Amazon CloudFront at AWS. “ISVs like F5 provide enhanced security services in areas like bot management that, when combined with Amazon CloudFront, provide our customers a layered security solution.”

