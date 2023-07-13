F5 Recognized by Great Place To Work India among India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023: F5 has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India and ranked 5th in the category of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ 2023 for its excellence in employee management, ethics maintenance, fairness, and creating a thriving environment for its employees to work. Last year, the multi-cloud security company has bagged the title of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 – Top 25 and has been maintaining momentum in getting recognized for their top-notch workplace culture.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023. Your exceptional accomplishment and dedication to fostering outstanding workplace cultures have earned you this recognition.

The assessment of the Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023 involved a thorough evaluation process. We thoroughly examined 926 organizations and gathered insights from over 3.3 Lakh individuals through two key lenses: the Trust Index™ survey and the Culture Audit™. The Trust Index survey, which accounted for 75% of the evaluation, measured the quality of employee experience. The remaining 25% was determined by the Culture Audit, which assessed the strength of leadership, values, and programs that shape the employee journey and experiences.