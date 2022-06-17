Fabelle Chocolates celebrates the uniqueness of a Father’s love with Fabelle Elements

This Father’s Day, Fabelle, the chocolate brand from ITC, has created a special edition exquisite chocolate for the discerning consumers to enable them showcase love and honour to their fathers. The luxurious hand-crafted Fabelle Elements Reimagined chocolates have been lovingly crafted to delight the hero of one’s life, the father. Fabelle Chocolates, acclaimed for creating unique chocolate experiences for every celebratory occasion weaves in an innovative dimension of textures and flavours to celebrate the unparalleled love of a father.

Fabelle Elements Reimagined chocolates range is a creative rendition of nature. Showcasing the different persona of every father, the chocolates celebrate elements of a father who is strong as a fire, nourishing as water, infinite as space, composed as air and nurturing as earth in a box of handcrafted, exquisite chocolates. Fabelle Elements Collection are pralines inspired by the five different elements of nature such as Earth, Air, Fire, Space and Water. Crafted with a rich outer shell made with chocolate and a delicious centre filled with flavours and exotic ingredients, it is a unique melt in the mouth experience.

The handcrafted chocolate pralines are inspired by the mystical elements of nature. The different Fabelle Elements Reimagined chocolates are as follows:

Description automatically generatedCaring and nurturing like a father, Earth – Dark chocolate pod filled with dark mousse reflects the softer inside of fathers.

Fabelle creates the depth and intensity of the father who understands us and strengthens us during tough times just like Fire. It is a dark chocolate shell filled with white mousse encased with fiery ancho chilli and tangy candied mango.

Dark chocolate mousse dripping with Acacia nectar of the Water element hails the sweet and nourishing nature of a father who is protective of his children.

Description automatically generated No matter what the situation is, a father is always composed like the light, aerated, mousse embraced dark chocolate like the Air element and handles every problem with ease and simplicity.

A father’s infinite love for his child is just like a dark chocolate enveloped in a gooey chocolate mousse like the Space element. He is always there by his children’s side throughout his life.

The Fabelle Elements Reimagined chocolates Father’s Day collection is aesthetically designed, making it a memorable Father’s Day gifting option.

The Fabelle Limited Edition Chocolate Creations for Father’s Day will be available in a box of 5 and 10 at a price of Rs.575 and Rs.1050 respectively.

Consumers can place their orders by visiting Fabelle’s website – www.itcstore.in/pages/fabelle-luxury-chocolates or walk into a Chocolate Boutiques at select ITC Hotels as mentioned below.

Consumers across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and New Delhi can place orders and enjoy doorstep delivery through ITC’s own D2C delivery platform ITCStore.in. Fabelle’s limited edition offerings are also available to order on Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket and one can visit their nearest Chocolate Boutique to purchase the same at –

Available at:

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Gardenia, #1 Residency Road, Bengaluru; 080 66825270

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Windsor, #25, Windsor Square, Golf Course Road, Bengaluru, 080 61401111

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Maurya, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi; 011 66325360

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Grand Chola, Mount Road, Guindy, Chennai; 044 49065410

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Maratha, Sahar, Mumbai; 022 61841979

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Sonar, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata; 033 23008407

· Fabelle at The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Kohenur, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana; 040 47665654