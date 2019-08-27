Fabindia Announces a New Experience Center in Trivandrum

Fabindia, one of India’s largest lifestyle retailers, announces the launch of its new Experience Center at Kowdiarin the city of Trivandrum. Spread across approximately 7,065 square feet the store has been designed keeping in mind the multi-dimensional Fabindia offering that extends across a number of categories and services catering to every age group and their distinct needs.

Fabindia’s Experience Centers provide an alternative shopping experience by shifting from transactional exchanges to a more experiential and interactive experience.

By creating a more engaging retail experience, Fabindia aims to have visitors experience this ethos, not just through the products they purchase but also through an immersive and inclusive experience.

In addition to its signature offering across apparels, organics, home and personal care, this Fabindia Experience Centers house a FabCafé, Wellness Center, an Interior Design Studio and an Alteration Studio. The new format aims at delighting customers by creating unique experiences.

FabCafe focuses on bringing a nutritious and contemporary menu highlighting India’s diverse spread of cuisine with an array of dishes that represent regional diversity.

The Fabindia Experience Center also includes a designated space for Organic India’s first Wellness store in Trivandrum. Organic India is India’s leading Organic Foods and Wellness Brand. The Wellness Center promotes healthy conscious living and encourages customers to interact with trained consultants on various aspects of health, lifestyle and well-being.

The Experience Center offers an Interior Design Studio (IDS) a one-stop design solution to help create memorable spaces. The IDS provides a range of services such as consultancy on layouts, mapping spaces, product customization and color scheme coordination.

Additionally, the Alteration Center provides a complimentary service post purchase of any apparel from the store.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Viney Singh, Managing Director, Fabindia said, “We are delighted to open an Experience Center in Trivandrum. The city has an extremely rich culture and we think the Experience Center will fit in well. This format has been very well received in other cities and we look forward to making the same holistic experience that extends from Fabcafe to the Fabindia offering available to our customers in Trivandrum as well.”

Fabindia’s Experience Center in Trivandrum makes this the first Experience Center in Kerala and the fifteenth in the country. Following the success of its other Experience Centers in Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bombay, Amritsar and Pune, Fabindia plans to launch more such formats in various other cities in India.