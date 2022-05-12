Fabrice Cambolive appointed cheif operating Officer of Renault brand

Fabrice Cambolive has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Renault brand, effective as of 1 June 2022. He will report to Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group, who remains CEO Renault brand.

In his new role, Fabrice Cambolive will steer the brand’s operations and lead the Renault Management Committee. His main responsibilities will involve developing and managing Renault’s medium-term plan transversally across all functions of the business, as well as overseeing the brand’s launches of 14 new vehicles by 2025.

Luca De Meo, CEO Renault Group and Renault brand said, “I have every confidence in Fabrice Cambolive who, thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the Group and his extensive international experience, will be able to accelerate the execution of the Renaulution plan and create value by transforming Renault into a fully electric brand by 2030, as well as a key player in new energy sources and digital technologies.”

Fabrice Cambolive, 54 years old, graduated from TBS Education Business School in Toulouse, France. He joined Renault Group in 1992 and held various international Sales & Marketing positions for twenty years in Spain, Switzerland, France, Germany & Romania.

His international career continued in 2011 when he was appointed Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Russia and Eurasia region before being appointed as CEO of Renault do Brasil in 2015. In 2017, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chairman of the Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific region. In 2021, Fabrice Cambolive was appointed Senior Vice President, Sales & Operations for the Renault brand, in charge of deploying the Renaulution strategic plan globally and leading the brand’s business model transformation.