exports in india GST
Business 

Facility of furnishing Letter of Undertaking extended to more exporters

admin , , ,
Share

Small exporters have brought to the notice of the Government the difficulties in furnishing bond with requisite bank guarantee. To facilitate exports under GST, it has been decided that the facility of furnishing Letter of Undertaking, in place of a bond, for exporting goods or services or both shall be allowed to exporters and no bank guarantee will be required.The relevant notification for this shall be issued in due course.

The issue of cash blockage is expected to be partially addressed by this measure. More measures are under consideration.

You May Also Like

Guidance for taxpayers in relation to GST

Daily Consumer goods to become cheaper after GST

admin 0
Diwakar Raote Minister of State for Transport Maharashtra

The Economic Times 4th Annual Supply Chain Management & Logistics Summit 2017 scrutinizes the Supply Chain

admin 0
Guidance for taxpayers in relation to GST

GST: Cabinet approves Amendment of in the Customs and Excise Act

admin 0