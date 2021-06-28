Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, Jagran Lakecity University hosts International Conference on Media, Communication and Design, ICMCD 2021

Bhopal: Jagran Lakecity University (JLU), central India’s Global University, organised the two-day International Conference on Media, Communication & Design (ICMCD) on June 25-26, 2021. Organized by Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies at Jagran Lakecity University in collaboration with the London College of Communication, University of the Arts London and Universidad Camilo José Cela, Spain the Conference was an interdisciplinary & intercultural platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to engage on recent innovations, trends and opportunities as well as discuss challenges and solutions in the fields of media, journalism, communication, films and design.

The Conference brought together leading academicians, researchers and scholars to deliberate, discuss and analyze all aspects of media, communication and design. The conference received wide reputation and appreciation for disseminating the evolving contemporary media research and perspectives and its warm welcome and inclusive approach towards researchers, scholars and delegates alike. Offering a platform for exploring and evaluating ideas drawn from a wide range of cultural, economic, social and digital perspectives, ICMCD 2021 saw leading global academics and researchers from across 5 countries converging to to meet and exchange ideas and views on an international forum, thereby stimulating respectful dialogue.

Over 200 research scholars participated in the conference on the back of around 185 plus abstracts and almost 100 presentations across multiple parallel tracks and themes such as social media, issues, impact & future; changing landscape of streaming media; gender identity and communication; representation in cinema; and new digital narratives.The high of the technical sessions were student researcher presentations which saw students from three countries presenting their research papers and projects.

The conference provided an opportunity to interchange research results and share their experiences about various aspects related to Media, Communication & Design.

The leading keynote speakers included Prof. K G Suresh (Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal), Shri Abhishek Mohan Gupta ( pro Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University), Prof Sandeep Shastri (Vice Chancellor, JLU, Bhopal), Prof Biswajit Das,( Jamia Milia Islamia), Prof Sunil Kant Behera ( Tezpur University), Dr.Melissa Fitch ( Arizona State University, USA), Prof. Daniel Alonso Martinéz ( Universidad Camilo José Cela, Spain), Dr.Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil University, Dr.Pilar Guerrieri, Italy, Prof. Maria Gabriela Ortega ( Universidad Camilo José Cela, Spain), Prof Simon Hinda, London College of Communication, UK, Dr.Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Prof, Sudhir Gavhane, Former Vice Chancellor Y.C Maharashtra Open University, Prof. K.V.Nagaraj, Professor, Mizoram Central University Tanhril, Aizawl

Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Shastri, Vice Chancellor Jagran Lakecity University said, “We are excited to be hosting this forum with speakers of global repute. The Conference explored the cognitive, emotional, and social processes involved in communication and, in particular, in the social communication area. It was fascinating to hear and see expert voices on the contribution of dynamic evolution of media, communication and design in defining the current and future scenarios.”

In addition to the well-known keynote speakers, around 24 senior Professors and media educators chaired and co-chaired multiple research technical sessions.

Prof. Diwakar Shukla, Dean, Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, Jagran Lakecity University, said “The world we live in is mediated by symbols, languages, technologies, and media. The perception of reality is not objectively mirrored by our cognitive processes and artefacts, but it is a negotiation among reality and languages. This is why communication is so crucial in all aspects of our lives. ICMCD 2021 deep dived into various aspects of communication and design, and was highly successful in initiating a wide-ranging dialogue.”