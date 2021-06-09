FADA Maharashtra Wholeheartedly Thanks State Transport Department For Making Vehicle Registration Process Faceless & Paperless

9th June’21, Mumbai: With the 2nd wave proving more fatal and health care battling to reach out to people in the State, FADA Maharashtra worked tirelessly with the State Transport Department in making the vehicle registration process faceless & paperless.

FADA Maharashtra was persistently engaged in a dialogue with the State Transport Department for the implementation of the new rules which was notified by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

State Transport Commissioner, Dr. Avinash Dhakane issued an order on June 8, 2021, enabling the following:

Online submission of documents for registration of vehicles

No physical verification for the first registration of new fully built motorcycles & cars; allowing all document to be e-signed by the dealers using digital signature &

Auto-generation of vehicle ordinary numbers at the dealerships.

This will now promote ‘ease of doing business in the State & saving time of the customer & doing away with the physical visits to the RTO’s.

FADA President, Mr. Vinkesh Gulati said, “FADA’s aim is to make all the State’s implement faceless and paperless registration. Towards this, the effort by the State Team is commendable as customers in Maharashtra will now find their vehicle registration process seamless. I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Bal Thackeray, Transport Minister Shri Anil Parab, and Transport Commissioner Dr. Avinash Dhakane for taking this bold decision and making the state’s vehicle registration digital-friendly. Moreover, this initiative of the Government will also help our dealer fraternity as they will be able to leverage technology thus helping them in ease of doing business.”

Speaking on the occasion, FADA Maharashtra State Chairperson, Mr. Amar Jatin Sheth said, “FADA is glad about this development. We have always advocated the need for a faceless and paperless registration process. We are looking forward to when a customer will walk into a showroom and walk out with a vehicle with a registration number. That will be an ultimate customer delight! We are thankful to Dr. Avinash Dhakane, State Transport Commissioner, for taking this step and bringing ease of operations to the dealership community.”