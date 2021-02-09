FADA Releases January’21 Vehicle Registration Data

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released the Monthly Vehicle Registration Data for January’21.

Commenting on how January’21 performed, FADA President, Mr. Vinkesh Gulati said, “After witnessing a one off growth in December, January Auto Registrations fell once again by ~10% YoY. Auto Industry clearly misjudged the demand which returned post lockdown. The industry’s underestimation of post-covid rebound along with chipmakers prioritizing the higher-volume and more lucrative consumer electronics market has created a vacuum for semiconductors. This has resulted in a shortage in supply for all categories of vehicles especially Passenger Vehicles even though inquiry levels and bookings remained high. New launches and SUV’s continued to see high traction and helped in restricting the overall PV registrations fall by a bigger margin.

The recent price hike undertaken by Auto OEMs also added to woos as Two Wheeler have become more expensive for lower and middle income class. Commercial Vehicle registrations were also hit due to vehicle financing still not back to normal and high BS-6 cost.”

Near Term Outlook

The first budget of this decade stressed on making India an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Union Budget 2021 finally brought smile for Auto Industry as its age old demand of bringing Vehicle Scrappage Policy (voluntary) saw light of the day. The final contours of the policy though awaited, will decide its attractiveness and popularity. This including announcement to induct more buses in public transport, increased infrastructure spending and building National Highways will play a pivotal role in reviving Commercial Vehicles segment over a longer period of time.

Last year, the Auto Industry was transitioning from BS-4 to BS-6 during Q4 FY’21. This saw huge discounts leading to higher sales and registrations. With a high base and continued shortage of semiconductors on one hand and gradual opening of academic institutes and business as usual along with Covid Vaccine’s effectiveness on the other, FADA continues to remain guarded in its optimism for Auto Registrations during Q4 of this financial year.

Key Findings from our Online Members Survey

Sentiments 46% dealers rated it as Good 35.3% dealers rated it as Neutral 18.8% dealers rated it as Bad



Liquidity 45.6% dealers rated it as Good 38.2% dealers rated it as Neutral 16.2% dealers rated it as Bad



Expectation in February 41.1% dealers rated it as Growth 34.6% dealers rated it as Flat 24.3% dealers rated it as De-growth



Inventory Average inventory for Passenger Vehicles ranges from 10 – 15 days Average inventory for Two-Wheeler ranges from 30 – 35 days



Chart showing Vehicle Registration Data for January’21 with YoY comparison can be found below:

All India Vehicle Registration Data for January’21

CATEGORY JAN’21 JAN’20 YoY % 2W 11,63,322 12,75,308 -8.78% 3W 31,059 63,785 -51.31% PV 2,81,666 2,94,817 -4.46% TRACTOR 60,754 54,662 11.14% CV 55,835 74,439 -24.99% LCV 34,464 48,014 -28.22% MCV 3,466 4,038 -14.17% HCV 14,279 19,412 -26.44% Others 3,626 2,975 21.88% Total 15,92,636 17,63,011 -9.66%

Source: FADA Research

