Faircent, India’s 1st and largest P2P Lending platform invites tech professionals to be a part of the company under #DoMoreThanAJob campaign

New Delhi, June 2022: One of India’s leading Fintech and the 1st and largest P2P digital lending platform, Faircent, has launched the #DoMoreThanAJob campaign. The endeavour invites technology and analytics professionals to be part of the mission to enable credit access at lower rates utilising the power of P2P lending.

Faircent provides credit at a large scale, on a pan-India wide basis, to empower women, enabling small businesses to grow, professionals to take up skill enhancement courses, etc. It has disbursed Rs 100 Cr+ to empower women. In total, the platform has disbursed loans worth Rs 3200 Cr+ and changed the lives of more than 35 lakh people across India. So, by joining Faircent, technology professionals will in effect ‘do more than a job’. It is a matter of pride for Faircent employees to write codes and create analytical models that create a positive impact on the lives of millions of people in the need of credit.

As part of the campaign, the company will enable an additional contribution of a loan amount of Rs 50,000 for every application to the candidate’s choice of any one of three segments – SMEs, women empowerment and education. This will hence enable applicants to make a contribution to society by just applying for a job at Faircent.

The company is looking at recruiting mobile developers, full-stack developers, database managers, product designers, and data scientists– with more than four to five years of experience from the Gurgaon, and Delhi areas. The skills required in an ideal candidate can be in any of the Node.js, React.js, MongoDB, MySQL, React Native, Amazon RedShift, Power BI, AI/ML, Predictive Analytics, and data mining technologies. The digital lending platform seeks highly motivated and driven candidates to apply and register for an interview with Faircent through its #DoMoreThanAJob campaign.

Faircent aims to hire over 200 employees in the next 3-6 months