Fairmont Jaipur Appoints Gaurav Shrivastava as the Director of Revenue

Fairmont Jaipur has announced the appointment of Gaurav Shrivastava as the luxury property’s new Director of Revenue. With over 17 years of expertise in the hospitality sector, Gaurav will be focusing on optimizing the hotel’s revenue performance.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur said “We are exuberant to bring Gaurav onboard as the Director of Revenue. Being a seasoned leader, Gaurav will spearhead business plans to deliver profitability and continue the successful growth trajectory for the hotel. We look forward to working with him.”

Gaurav has held key positions across renowned hotels like Le Meridien Jaipur, Radisson Resort & Spa Alibaug, Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Holiday Inn Resort Goa, Holiday Inn, Amritsar. His last assignment was with The Leela Palace Jaipur where he served as a Director of Revenue. Throughout his career, Gaurav has focused on the development, implementation, and management of comprehensive revenue plans. He is synonymous with being result oriented, with an analytical and passionate approach towards revenue management

He has completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management from Queen Margaret University College Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K, and a Diploma in Hotel and Catering Management from Institute of Advanced Management, Kolkata.

Apart from being passionate about work, he enjoys playing games and exploring new places.