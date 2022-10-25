Fairmont Jaipur Goes Sustainable by Taking a Step to Curb Plastic Waste from Water Bottles

National, October 2022 – Zeroing in on its commitment to keep a check on the increasing rate of plastic waste around the globe. The hotel aims to minimize plastic waste and carbon emissions by adopting a circular economy of glass water or ‘Zero Mile Water’. It’ll empower the prestigious hotel to employ an automated system to reuse glass bottles effectively and safely, saving the environment one step at a time.

The magnificent Fairmont Jaipur has a style that blends seamlessly with Rajasthan’s cultural heritage. In addition to providing high calibre, cutting-edge amenities to give its guests regal experiences, the hotel has implemented various schemes for sustainable conservation in the hospitality industry throughout the years. The luxury hotel in the pink city continues its conscious commitment by partnering with Boon, a new-age WaterTech Startup.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur, said, “We have never shied away from introducing sustainable initiatives for the betterment of the people and society. With the rate of plastic pollution on the rise, it’s high time we all come together to act on it. Collaborating with Boon will help us do our part by totally replacing plastic water bottles with a sustainable and hygienic drinking solution.” Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Vibha Tripathi, MD of Boon, said, “Not only are we supported by a nodal state agency, but we also have been working for years to provide drinking water at places like Barmer with our WaterATM ™. Working with a global leader like Fairmont brings this full circle as we improve the technology and reroute this back to the villages to make drinking water equitable.”

The hotel will be able to preserve more water with its water bottling plant, reducing logistical expenses and carbon footprint as production in the hotel. The hotel’s personnel and visitors will completely stop using plastic water bottles on the premises. The hotel uses analysis methods to effectively monitor the quality of the mineralized water. It’s actions also adhere to Planet 21’s standard operating standards and rules, which forbid the usage of single-use plastics during guest engagements. The Accor programme called Planet 21 is devoted to offering guests a pleasant stay. The initiative focuses on collaborating with its partners, consumers, staff, and local communities across four fundamental principles, with Health and Safety being a key player. To ensure a better future for the planet, Fairmont Jaipur continues to make efforts for these sectors and wants to make bigger contributions over the next years.