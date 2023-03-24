Mumbai, 24th March 2023: FairPlay, a renowned sports and gaming exchange licensed by Curacao authorities, is proud to announce its collaboration with Badshah, the popular Indian rapper, as its brand ambassador. This partnership comes at a time when the popularity of sports and online gaming is on the rise in India, and FairPlay aims to provide its customers with the best gaming experience.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is known for his high energy music in Punjabi, Hindi and Haryanvi languages, and his adrenaline-pumped personality makes him a perfect fit for FairPlay. The exchange has gained widespread popularity in India due to its cutting-edge technology, exclusive offerings, unmatched service.

India in the last few years has seen a massive increase in popularity and demand for sports and online gaming. More and more sports enthusiasts have begun to discover the many advantages and ease of wagering responsibly online.

Badshah’s electric energy and his adrenaline pumped personality makes him an indisputable fit for FairPlay. Playing on the FairPlay site and attending a Badshah concert, both have the same rush of energy, thrill and excitement and leave the fans coming back for more.

“We are delighted to have Badshah as a part of the FairPlay family,” said a spokesperson for FairPlay. “His partnership with FairPlay will undoubtedly be mutually beneficial, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Badshah expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I am passionate about sports and games, and the excitement it brings. I am excited about this partnership with FairPlay and believe that responsible gaming can be a delightful experience. Needless to say, FairPlay is the best in the game.”

Together, with Badshah’s massive fan base in the music industry and FairPlay’s leading position in the gaming industry, they embody the unifying spirit of music and sports.