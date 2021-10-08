Fake Prize Schemes Blur Boundaries between Lottery, Online Sales and Social Media

Mainstream media often report scammers’ arrests and illegal lottery scheme bust-ups. Yet, cyber frauds and fake call centers still manage to lure new victims across the nation.

Chandigarh Police Deals with Rise in Cyber Crimes

The average desi consumer relies increasingly on the internet for purchases, news and entertainment. For Cyber Crime police units, however, that also means more work related to scams and misleading schemes.

Chandigarh police recently reported over 3300 cyber fraud complaints received by its investigative unit in the first half of the year. The largest share of complaints was related to bank card cloning leading to illegal spending and cash withdrawals. Some of the victims gave away their card details themselves, others were charged via UPI in fraud transactions.

With the growing popularity of Euromillions and other legal online lottery in India, it might be easier for people to fall for such scams. UT law enforcement officials registered numerous FIRs leading back to fake or hacked profiles, fake links and pop-ups, illegal call centres or unauthorised payment channels.

Financial Hardship Increased after Lockdowns

The pandemic changed many markets, with in-store businesses and direct sales affected the worst. Job losses and financial troubles make people more gullible when offered a much needed loan or work prospects. Phone calls and online contacts proposing work permit visas to foreign nationals are also common among fraudsters.

Police spokespeople regularly stress the importance of awareness campaigns, raising awareness about such schemes. Cyber scams continue, nevertheless, with victims most often fooled by attractive prizes and gifts announced to them as part of lotteries they never took part in.

Complaints also include incomplete purchases from fake websites, sham trading via social media and false insurance policies. Signals of hacked or fictitious social media accounts were traced back to Facebook, Instagram and various email lists, all investigated by police in recent months.

From Telephone Scams to a State Lottery Hoax

Despite increasing digital literacy and police efforts, fraud cases abound in mass media accounts. Earlier this year, a water tanker driver from Bengaluru was cheated out of his savings after he received a call stating he had won lakhs of rupees in a lottery. He even had to borrow additional money to be able to claim his prizes – a car and some medicines.

In mid-July two Chinese women were finally brought to court in Karnataka after they were found to run an illegal gaming and e-commerce platform. The business was conducted through a mobile app called Powerbank, while the money was collected via Razorpay, an online payment gateway.

Even State lotteries have been subjected to scams in the past. The infamous Santiago Martin was found to have conspired to violate the nation’s Lottery Regulation Act and cheat the Sikkim Government. Together with several accomplices, he was running an illegal duplicate lottery scheme, sending sales proceeds to personal accounts. The high profile case was dragged for almost a decade, and the illegal gains were estimated in the hundreds of crores of rupees.