FalconX launches 5-week Global Startup Immersion program in Silicon Valley

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India,16th May 2022: US-based tech accelerator, FalconX launched the ‘Global Startup Immersion Program’ today in Bangalore to enable prospective startups to launch their products in the US markets and steer them towards growth and success.

The Silicon Valley-based accelerator has curated this five-week programme that is aimed at selecting and helping high-impact start-ups expand their businesses in new markets primarily in the US. The immersion programme will provide tailored business, technical, and leadership mentoring from over 40 serial entrepreneurs, investors, and experts in the valley. The programme will culminate in a ‘Technology Day’ where startups will get an opportunity to pitch to more than 100 VCs, Corporate executives, and industry leaders. The top three startups from the immersion programme will also receive $100K strategic funding from FalconX.

The selected startups will gain access to a plethora of funding opportunities, 1:1 curated deal flow sessions, and multiple face-to-face networking opportunities with trusted advisors and potential partners. They will be able to test, evaluate and scale their products and solutions for the global markets.

The immersion program is interlaced with practical workshops and empowering Master Class sessions by BV Jagadeesh, a successful serial entrepreneur, investor, and tech evangelist. The program will provide step-by-step, methodologies and ground rules for success in rapidly scaling and monetizing the business & achieving product-market fit.

Mr. BV Jagadeesh, Co-founder- FalconX said, “ FalconX Global Immersion Program would be hugely beneficial to startups from India who are planning to go global. The best way for such companies is to link with Silicon Valley in California using FalconX expertise as a springboard to accelerate their growth in international markets” .

Murali Chirala co-founded FalconX along with veteran technology entrepreneurs and investors BV Jagadeesh, Raju Reddy, Ashish Gupta, Pradeep Aswani, Praveen Akkiraju, Krishna Yarlagadda, Anurag Jain, Raju Indukuri and JP Vejendla. They have invested in more than 200 startups whose market cap recently exceeded 70 billion dollars.