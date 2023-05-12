Falguni Nayar Awarded the Isidoro Alvarez Lifetime Achievement Medal at the World Retail Congress 2023

Mumbai, 12 May 2022: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (NYKAA) today announced that Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa has received the prestigious Isidoro Alvarez Lifetime Achievement Medal at the World Retail Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Since 2018, the World Retail Congress has presented this award to one incredible global retail disruptor for their outstanding contribution to the retail industry, amidst global retail stalwarts.

The award was launched in 2018 by his daughters Marta Alvarez Guil and Cristina Alvarez Guil in honor of their father, Isidoro Alvarez- one of Spain’s most iconic and respected retailers and the founder of El Corte Ingles. For more than 60 years, Isidoro dedicated his life to the business and ensured that it became Spain’s biggest retailer and one of the world’s largest and most important department store groups. The World Retail Congress conducts in-depth consultations with Marta and Cristina to identify the esteemed recipient of the award. This year, they chose Falguni Nayar for this honor, in recognition of her astute vision and exemplary leadership that made Nykaa tremendously successful and synonymous with beauty in India. The award also applauds her role in shaping India’s promising and rapidly advancing beauty market.

Falguni was presented with this award in the midst of global retail leaders that are trailblazers, innovators and disruptors of the industry. Previous recipients of this honor are Paul Kelly, CEO of Selfridges and Suzanne Santos, co-founder of Aesop.

Commenting on the future of retail in India, Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO Nykaa, said, “We are at the cusp of what I believe will be India’s decade for retail. Powered by a young population that is coming of age and being integrated into the global ecosystem, some of the most robust tech platforms and higher consumption spend coming out of India, we’re witnessing a pivotal shift in global dynamics. As we continue to embrace digital transformation, invest in infrastructure, and unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of our people, the country is well poised to redefine the retail sector globally and set new benchmarks for innovation, customer-centricity, and inclusive growth.”

Since 2007, World Retail Congress has been a leading platform for in-depth research, content and events; driving retail growth and inspiring valuable global connections. The Congress unites leaders from across the global industry for innovative, groundbreaking strategy and insights to drive success. It’s the unrivaled high-level forum for senior retailers to learn, share insights, form powerful connections and play a key part in shaping the future of global retail.