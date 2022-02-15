Fall/Winter 2022 Inspiration And Show Notes

“The Fall/Winter 2022 collection started with women in New York City. Unique individuals who catch our eye in fleeting snapshots. We explored this through the lens of shape, geometry, colour and convertibility. A study in contrasts: tailored and deconstructed, opulent and spare, surrealist and sporty. The spirit of American sportswear is the through-line connecting our seasons. Optimism and ease balance the collection’s heightened sense of luxury.” — Tory Burch x

SILHOUETTES: Sculpted, voluminous silhouettes contrast with clingy layers to create new shapes and accentuate the body. Blazer’s curve over hips; asymmetrical wrap shirts and bustiers gently hug the waist; and high-rise trousers taper softly toward the ankle.

Weightless jersey turtlenecks and quarter-zip pullovers are designed to be endlessly layered and experimented with, styled under dresses, full skirts, and track jackets alike. They bring a sporty element to evening dresses and lend a sleek, graphic punch to fuzzy mohair knits.

The collection’s geometric finale dresses come in a languid, semi-sheer jersey cut on the bias to comfort and flatter.

PALETTE: Nearly-neon shades of chartreuse, cobalt and fuchsia pop against optic white and earthy shades of brown. With subtle influence from the Memphis art movement, particularly the work of Nathalie du Pasquier, the palette feels unapologetically bold, optimistic and uninhibited.

FABRICATIONS: The collection features a variety of materials unified by comfort. Opulent fabrics like iridescent taffeta and fil coupé lurex are washed to achieve a soft, lived-in feel, while track jackets and quarter-zip pullovers come in smooth performance jerseys. The mix reflects how women are dressing now: blending daywear and activewear, high and low.

Wear-anywhere separates are upgraded by novel textures: blazers in wool bouclé, skirts in cotton-linen shantung, pin-tucked trousers in Napa leather.

CONSTRUCTION: Tailoring was a significant focus this season, evident in the intricate, hand-finished interiors of jackets and coats. The collection’s hero blazer with curved hips was intentionally constructed to fit without buttons or closures.

PRINTS + PATTERN: Abstract 3-D embellishments continue fall’s exploration of geometry. Jersey T-shirts in primary hues are hand-beaded, elevating the casual shape for the evening. The beading reappears on tailored shantung bustiers and was interpreted as a knit motif for a mohair vest.

ACCESSORIES: This season’s footwear is sleek and angular, balancing the soft curves and textures of the clothes. Comfort and quirky details come together in square-toe mules with XXL suede buttons; violet and crimson suede pump with inset “island heels”; low booties with stretchy elastic uppers; and a new ballet slipper.

Handbags in classic shapes feature clever, convertible details. An expandable gusset on the Spaghetti Strap Bucket zips open to reveal contrast colours or our T Monogram motif. A soft, squishable satchel comes in a range of new colours and finishes — baby blue, metallic chartreuse, silver — with an embossed gold logo. An envelope in supple plongé leather features tubular straps and our brand-new mixed-metal logo.

THE SHOW: This season, Tory invited guests to her first evening show. Set on a high floor in Hudson Yards with sweeping views of the skyline at dusk, it was a celebration of New York’s past, present, and future. Wladimir Schall produced the music, including “Pull Up To The Bumper (1985 Remix)” by Grace Jones; “Rapture” by Blondie; “Doo-Wop (That Thing) (Instrumental)” by Lauryn Hill; and “Because of the Night” by Patti Smith.

Fall/Winter 2022 continues Tory’s tradition of giving back to the city, following September’s show-turned-block-party on Mercer Street in support of downtown businesses. When she noticed the New Yorker hotel’s iconic red sign—visible from every high point in midtown—was in need of repair, Tory contributed to its restoration fund. The sign was reilluminated just in time for the show, with a special addition for tonight’s event: a projection of “New Yorker ❤️ Tory” on the façade.