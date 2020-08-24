Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd. (FHPL), to join hands with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme (PMJAY): Upasana Kamineni Konidela, MD, FHPL

Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited (FHPL) today announced its support for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) Scheme, as part of an initiative to reach health coverage to an additional 50 crore Indians who are currently exposed, with no health coverage.

To address the needs of the ‘missing middle’ – the population yet to be covered by health insurance, the National Health Authority (NHA) floated an ‘Expression of Interest’ for insurance companies to participate in insurance pilots. The NHA will extend support as outlined in the PMJAY framework for insurance companies to rate the risk and determine actuarial premium levels. IT systems and anonymized actuarial data for the relevant State/territory will be curated for the insurance company that intends to carry out pilots. Under insurance pilots, it is proposed that the insurance company shall offer coverage to the uncovered population on a self-pay basis, having the liberty to innovate, to attract and service the needs and aspirations of the profile of customers in this segment.

“The idea of universal health coverage and affordable healthcare is close to becoming a reality thanks to the initiatives by the National Health Authority. This is a superb and timely move by the Government that we wholeheartedly support during these tough times. There is no one model that can be adopted; referrals to several existing models, upgradation of technology and innovation are crucial in order for a final product to evolve”, says Upasana Kamineni Konidela, MD, Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd.

Bharathi G, CEO of FHPL, says, “At FHPL, we are keen to pledge our support by partnering and working with insurance companies to develop a best suited model and continue our unmatched service delivery. This is combined with our ability to set up servicing offices in any part of the country, managed with ease under tight deadlines. Our vast network of medical services and expertise allows us to handle claims, frauds, excellence in hospital coordination and promises unmatched efficiency and speed to provide cashless and claims services.”