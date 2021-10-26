Family or individual—which health insurance should I buy?

It is quite understandable that you want to provide your family with the best things in life. But have you ensured that they are protected in case of a medical emergency? A medical emergency can strike at any time. Therefore, it is better to be prepared and be financially covered against any unforeseen event. Get complete health insurance for your family by opting for a floater policy. Here are some reasons why family floater plans could be a better choice than individual plans:

Cover the entire family under a single policy

All family members can get covered for medical treatment under a single policy instead of managing a different policy for each member. A family floater plan will cover your spouse, children, elderly parents and yourself. It is difficult to keep track of premium payments for different health plans. Also, it is a hassle to file claims with separate terms and conditions each time. Avoid paying individual premiums and charges as it costs more to have individual policies. Just make a single payment and save more money. A family floater plan would also ensure that you do not have to compromise on the medical expenses for any member of your family.

Quality medical care for the family

Today, bills for quality treatment at a super-speciality hospital can be exorbitantly high. The consultation and diagnostic charges go up further for critical illnesses or surgical procedures. With a family floater plan, you get a single sum assured for the entire family. Claim the entire amount for any of the family members when required. In the unfortunate event of the death of a member, the policy will not terminate. It will be valid for the rest of the members with the ongoing benefits.

Tax benefits

Health insurance plans for family come with added tax benefits. You can claim a tax deduction on the premium under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and get a maximum tax deduction of up to ₹50,000 on a family floater plan. For a senior citizen or an individual above 60 years of age, the maximum deduction would be up to ₹75,000.

Flexibility to add new members

You can avoid buying a different health cover each time you want to insure a new member. With a family floater, you can add new members under the existing policy. For example, a newborn child can be covered under the same plan in the future. Usually, a family floater covers a married couple and their children. Some insurers may allow extension of the coverage to include your parents, in-laws or members of your extended family. This is an advantage if you plan to add new members under the same floater.

Discounts

You may get higher discounts from your insurer if more members are added under the family floater. The rate of discount will vary among different insurers based on the number of members. Also, you can get additional discounts if you buy the floater policy online. As there is no broker or intermediary involved and no paperwork, the insurers can save more when you buy the policy online. They, in turn, pass some benefits to the policyholders as discounts. You may get discounts during the online policy renewal as well.

Get added coverage

You may have an existing health insurance cover from your employer that includes your family members. If you think it is inadequate, then get an additional family floater from a reliable insurer. It would ensure that there is no shortfall of finance during a medical contingency. Also, you can eliminate the risk of losing the cover in case you quit or switch jobs. A floater policy will reduce the stress related to money matters so that you can concentrate on the treatment better. Some plans may even include treatment costs for COVID-19.

Cashless or reimbursement expenses

Cashless treatment facilities are available at the network hospitals. You do not have to pay anything from your pocket if you have sufficient cover. Get the patient to any of the network hospitals and inform the TPA (Third Party Administration). The insurer will settle the bill with the hospital directly.

Maternity benefits

Many insurers offer maternity add-on with the family floater. This is beneficial for young couples who are planning for a child in future. The cost of treatment and delivery during childbirth can be quite high. The family floater would cover all the hospitalisation expenses during a normal delivery or caesarean section as per your coverage limit.

Alternative treatments

Some insurers cover the costs for alternative treatments such as Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy. They may include cashless facilities for daycare treatments, at-home treatment under doctor’s advice, and pre and post-hospitalisation expenses up to a certain period. It also includes ambulance services up to a certain limit, coverage for online or e-consultations, expenses for a major organ transplant, lifetime renewability options, free preventive health check-ups and more.

The above-mentioned reasons prove that buying a family floater plan is any day a better idea than opting for individual policies for your family members.