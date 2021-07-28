Famous actor Rahul Dev becomes OneAbove Health Care’s brand ambassador

Critically acclaimed and one of the most loved versatile actor Rahul Dev has confirmed his tie-up with OneAbove Health Care. OneAbove Health Care is the brand that provides affordable yet high quality medical devices to all. They have, since the start, sought to re-moralise the business and medical industry.

Talking about his tie-up, Rahul Dev said, “It was always my dream to see the re-moralisation of the medical and business sector. In pandemic, while all the companies were charging high for essential devices, OneAbove sought to continue providing their product at affordable prices. To join OneAbove family is similar to serving mankind. I am excited to help the brand reach even more people.”

Known for his powerful and popular antagonist roles, Rahul Dev has done more than 100 films, including Meri Jung – One Man Army, and Dus. He was the first Indian to appear in GQ London magazine. His versatility is not just limited to Bollywood movies. He also works in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam language films. In this year, he has starred in famous and successful web series like Raat Baaki Hai and Operation Parindey. In the past, he also appeared in Bigg Boss 10 with Salman Khan. Not just that, Rahul is also a fitness freak and is very cautious about his health and fitness, which makes him the heartthrob of many girls in the country.

“Rahul Dev is a remarkable talent and we know he is going to rise to new heights”, said Neha Mittal, the co-founder of OneAbove. “When we contacted him for our tie-up, his enthusiasm towards our goal and his dedication towards health and fitness ensured us that this tie-up will be the best possible tie-up for our brand. It’s the healthy spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to have him in our OneAbove family.”

OneAbove’s objective is to help people care about their health and live healthy lives by having access to quality healthcare products at affordable pricing. OneAbove is an ISO 9001:2015 and CE-certified company with the mission of doing business while serving mankind.

Rahul Dev will begin appearing as OneAbove’s brand ambassador from this month onwards.