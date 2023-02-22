Famous Innovations and Absolut Glassware launch an activation to Inspire Allyship & Inclusivity

Mumbai, February 2023: Famous Innovations, an independent creative agency, has partnered with Absolut Glassware and Laqshya Media Group to launch an on-ground activation that aims to create an inclusive world. The campaign encourages allyship and aims to foster a safe space for members of the queer community. Despite cultural, political, and legal progress made over the years nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z-ers still experience rejection from their families when expressing a non-heterosexual identity.

Absolut Glassware launched a digital campaign on guiding people about allyship and being an Absolut Ally, the digital films featured popular influencers, including Jay Anand, Haima Simoes, Anwesh Sahoo, Durga, Dutee Chand, Aniruddha, Patruni, Maitrayanee, Maya, and Anjali. The influencers share their journeys and experiences, creating a powerful message of allyship. Absolut Glassware has a strong history of working with the LGBTQIA+ community and has inclusion and diversity at its core. Beyond merely communicating, they hope and look forward to serving as change agents and having a significant impact.

The digital campaign has gained significant support from people online and inspired Absolut Glassware to bring the campaign on-ground.

Famous Innovations, Bangalore, recognized the opportunity to extend the digital campaign on-ground for Absolut Glassware by reflecting the colours of Pride and engaging the audience with relevant messages on an interactive LED display at Bandra Bandstand, Mumbai. By lighting up messages such as “Love is inclusive when you walk as an ally,” “Walk together into inclusive love” and “Step out of the shadows, be an ally”, the installation propagates the need for a safe space for people to explore their own identities, be themselves, and find their voice.

Melvin Jacob, Creative Head, Famous Innovations, Bangalore, said, The idea was inspired by the shared vision of Famous Innovations and Absolut Glassware that creativity has the power to change the world.

When we conceptualized this idea, we wanted to create a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, where they can explore their own identity and be themselves. The key was to promote allyship everywhere – and encourage support for the members of the community. Small yet brave steps that anyone can take to aid this crucial movement of inclusivity.

Florian Sallabery, Group Head, International Brands, Pernod Ricard India, “If this campaign helps at least one person feel more supported and comfortable with who he/she/they are, then we meet our objective.