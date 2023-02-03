Famous Innovations announces the appointment of Sharon Varghese as Business Head – Bangalore

Bangalore, 03 February 2023: Independent agency, Famous Innovations has announced the appointment of Sharon Varghese as the Head of Business, in Bangalore.

Sharon joins the company holding 18 years of rich experience in the fields of advertising and public relations. Prior to this, Sharon worked at McCann Worldgroup for 5 years as Group Business Director, looking over eminent clients like Britannia, Flipkart, Qualcomm, and several others.

Over the years, Sharon has pulled off both planning and account management roles, leading key business relationships across extensive categories for clients in the FMCG, E-Commerce, fashion, technology, travel, hospitality, and healthcare spaces. Sharon holds an engineering and management degree from Vellore Institute of Technology and the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad respectively.

Elated with this appointment, Sharon said, “Famous Innovations is no ordinary creative agency. It is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies blossoming out of India. It has a unique, young, progressive, brave and energized culture that I have found to be truly refreshing. This dynamism is reflected in their work and the fact that they work with some of the most formidable brands not only out of India but globally as well. Truly excited to do some great work together.”

Mithila Saraf, the CEO, of Famous Innovations, said “Sharon’s diverse and unique background means that she brings a very unique perspective and balance of business, brand, and creative thinking. While her fundamentals of marketing are strong, she’s also ahead of our constantly changing industry and is keenly interested in driving that change, for our agency and our brands. We’re excited about this next chapter for Famous Bangalore.”