Famous Watch Companies Finally Engaging to Digital Market

It’s now the shopping season of the year where most people look for a present for the coming Christmas. This only means one thing, and that is you’re going to stress yourself out looking for the best gift for your family, partner, and relatives. One of the most stressful things you’ll have to do is to visit various stores to find a present.

The good thing nowadays is that there are already various online shops where you can easily search for the present you’re looking for. In the context of luxury watch sales, more brands have already launched their official e-commerce shop. Even though selling wristwatches online is new to the people, the watch industry has only recently entered online sales.

One essential thing to know when buying on an authorized e-commerce boutique is that you can purchase safe and direct. There are a few brands that are putting their latest watch models for sale online. At the same time, there’ll be more watches that you can purchase directly from a brand’s website. So, here’s a list of luxury timepieces you can instantly buy online.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Brand

The Jaeger-LeCoultre is a Swiss watch brand established in 1833. It’s one of the most popular vintage watch brands because of its classic designs. One popular design that Jaeger-Lecoultre made is the Reverso. Jacques-David LeCoultre invented Reverso in line with the challenge created by a British army officer who broke his watch during a polo match.

Audemars Piguet Brand

One luxury watch brand is Audemars Piguet, founded by Edward-Auguste Piguet and Jules- Louis Audemars. Every year, the Audemars Piguet produces over 36,000 of its famous timepieces. In fact, Bulgari and Tiffany &Co use this brand’s movements.

In addition to that, the Audemars Piguet is the first brand to create the first steel luxury sports watch. The nickname of the first steel luxury sports watch is the Royal Oak, and later in 1993, this brand created the first oversized watch, the Royal Oak Offshore.

Seiko Watch Brand

One of the most classic watch brands created in Aisa is the Seiko. Founded in 1881 in Tokyo, Japan, and incorporated in 1917. Seiko is famous for its distinct design, which became a favorite for most people. In addition to that, Seiko also produces both mechanical and quartz watches. One of their latest models is the Seiko Astron, which you can search and buy online.

Patek Philippe Brand

While a Rolex is considered a status symbol for the masses, a Patek Philippe is for those people who are more involved in luxury watches. The Patek Philippe is consistently considered one of the best luxury watch brands in the world. This Swiss brand is the last family-owned independent watch manufacturer founded in 1839.

Cartier Brand

One of the most iconic watches and jewelry brands globally comes from Cartier. Due to its popularity, most celebrities prefer Cartier as their watch brand. Founded in Paris, France, in 1847, the watches have distinct classic and vintage designs which loved by most watch collectors.

In addition to that, Cartier represented each of their watches with high-end materials and typical roman numerals. The renowned watches speak for themselves, flaunting a unique and luxurious design.

Takeaway

These are just five of the many luxury watch brands you can search online. From a classic-vintage to a sporty-modern look, you can easily find the best Christmas present for your loved one. Luxury watches does not limit for men. You can also find a lot of luxury watches that are suitable for women.

Keep in mind that the e-commerce industry is a vast business industry where you can find lots of things online. Make sure to choose the right online shopping website and find the best and affordable watch for your present.