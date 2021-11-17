Fantasy Akhada joins Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS) as a GOLD MEMBER

New Delhi, 17th November 2021: Bolstering up its rank in the industry, Fantasy Akhada announced its addition as a GOLD member of the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s only self-regulatory body for fantasy sports. The association further strengthens the fantasy sports ecosystem across the country as Fantasy Akhada will be in tandem with the FIFS’ policy framework. India’s only self-regulatory fantasy sports body in India, FIFS works with industry’s key stakeholders to create a robust governance structure to protect the interest of both fantasy sports users and operators.

The addition of Fantasy Akhada is in line with FIFS’ resolve of providing a level playing field to all operators in the business while maintaining the highest standards of self-regulation. With this development, the brand has positioned itself as a leading fantasy sports operator, keen to work with other stakeholders to create a thriving ecosystem for the fantasy sports consumers and operators in India.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Amit Purohit, Founder, Fantasy Akhada, said, “Over the last few years, we have witnessed massive participation in fantasy sports. To further strengthen our positioning and industry’s growth trajectory, we are pleased to become a GOLD member of FIFS. With this association, we aim to ensure responsible growth and expand our reach amongst sports enthusiasts while learning from industry stalwarts on how to fuel our own growth. We look forward abiding by a FIFS’ policy framework, thus positively contributing to industry’s legal landscape. Following these consistent regulations, we are certain to ensure responsible participation in fantasy sports sector.”

Commenting on this development, Mr. Anwar Shirpurwala, CEO, FIFS, said “We are happy to have Fantasy Akhada join as a GOLD member. The growth of the OFS industry in the past few years has been tremendous and has fueled the sports consumption in India. Hence, it’s imperative for all the operators in the industry to join hands and strive towards a common goal of ensuring user protection through self-regulation. Offering legitimate formats that abide by the various Hon’ble court orders is key to the growth of this industry.”

Fantasy Akhada offers a combination of fantasy sports with multiple gameplay options for Fantasy Cricket and Fantasy Football. The user-friendly platform plans to expand its offerings in the future and aims to be the go-to destination for Fantasy Sports in the country.

FIFS was founded in 2017 and currently has 24 members, who cumulatively represent over 95% of India’s Fantasy Sports market. Besides the members, FIFS has its own office of the Ombudsman & Ethics Officer led by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri. FIFS has also established a Fantasy Sports Regulatory Authority (FSRA) led by Mr. Bimal Julka, IAS (Retd) and having renowned experts.

About Fantasy Akhada:

Fantasy Akhada is a fantasy sports platform and this platform provides you with an opportunity to play Fantasy Cricket and Fantasy Football by using your sport knowledge and skill. You can pick your own team made up of real players for Cricket & Football. You need to create your team within a maximum allowed budget of 100 credits. Your team will earn points based on your chosen players’ performance in the real – life matches. Yes, you get to feel the same adrenaline rush when your chosen player scores a century or a hat-trick.

About Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS):

Formed in 2017, the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), is India’s first and only Fantasy Sports self-regulatory industry body established to protect consumer interest and create standardised best practices in the fantasy sports industry. FIFS aims to create a thriving ecosystem for fantasy sports users and operators by creating guidelines for a common set of practices, setting standards of operation and creating a regulatory framework to protect the fantasy sports user and operator interests. FIFS works with key industry stakeholders and liaisons with the policymakers to create a robust governance structure to support the sustained growth of the industry. FIFS currently has 24 members.