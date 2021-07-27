Fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada sets the stage for TNPL 2021 with its TV campaign

National, July 27, 2021: With the onset of TNPL 2021, Fantasy Akhada, one of India’s fastest growing Fantasy Sports Platforms, has launched its persuasive Asli Akhada TV campaign with a vision of enhancing sports engagement amongst fans this T20 season.

The campaign, launched on Star Sports, targets all Indian sports enthusiasts including the ones who engage in fantasy sports. The campaign positions Fantasy Akhada as the perfect arena for testing one’s cricketing prowess. It will be driven across digital as well as TV (primarily focused on big ticket and small scale cricketing events).

The company has also tied up with leading Fantasy Sports Influencers like Anurag Dwivedi to expand the brand’s footprint in the hard-core Fantasy Sports audience. This cricketing season, in the buildup to the IPL, the brand envisions making itself the go-to destination for all Fantasy Sports users in India.

Speaking on the development, Amit Purohit, Founder, Fantasy Akhada, said, “India is a country where cricket matches are religiously followed and viewed as a family event. With TNPL, The Hundred going on and the CPL coming up, it is natural for cricket-centered conversations to spread across the nation. Keeping this in mind, we have launched our campaign which gives all cricket enthusiasts the perfect arena to prove their mettle. We are receiving a positive response to the campaign and are confident that it will drive the desired results.”

The Gurgaon-based startup was launched in January 2020 and has been growing significantly despite a complete shutdown for 2 months between April and May 2020. The company aims to provide the most customer-centric fantasy sports platform to cricket fans in India.

Currently, Fantasy Akhada enables its users to play and win exciting contests by participating in Fantasy Cricket & Fantasy Football. Last year in August, the platform successfully onboarded Harsha Bhogle as its long-term investor and brand ambassador.