Fanzart introduces Red ‘Pluto Fan’ designed to support the fight to end AIDS.

As of August 2019, over 0.22 percent out of 100 people that is about 2.14 million people suffer from AIDS in India. Making a commitment to spread awareness, Fanzart, India’s largest luxury designer Fan rolls out the new RED Collection (Pluto Fans) with a portion of sales of every fan sold, given towards AIDS awareness and treatment.

“Fanzart has built a heritage in Designer Luxury Fans, with each design having its own meaning for the owners. With this step, we aim to create a lifetime visual companion, that can make a real impact by supporting the goal towards an HIV free society. We are very proud to take up this cause, and we hope this initiative will help spread RED” says Mr. Tarun Lala – Executive Director, Fanzart Fans.



Pluto comes with five reversible high quality special wooden blades of which one side is colored red (the other being Black with Red borders). The 42” ceiling fan along with 1070 mm sweep, allows low power consumption. The fan additionally with its powerful motor performs stable performance even at low voltage or power fluctuations. Other details include the unique Whisper Quiet Technology as well as distinctive Summer – Winter feature, that sets the fan to reverse-mode, where it rotates anti-clockwise direction for a cool breeze, and clockwise for a warm cozy air for winter comfort. Providing 3 times the airflow, the Fan can also be remote operated.

This World AIDS Day paint the town RED and join Fanzart for the Journey to spread awareness on Aids. The product is available in any of Fanzart’s Stores at Pan India Level & Online with www.Fanzartfans.com .