FarEye Appoints Suvrat Joshi as Chief Product Officer

Mumbai – Leading logistics SaaS platform, FarEye has announced the appointment of Suvrat Joshi as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Based in Seattle, Suvrat brings with him over 20 years of experience of handling product leadership roles at Yahoo, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and most recently Dropbox. Suvrat will drive the product vision and accelerate FarEye’s global product expansion with key focus on the customer’s needs.

He has an MBA degree from the University of California, Berkeley and an MS in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York. Suvrat is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt

“Suvrat is a product-visionary and has an impressive background with some of the biggest product organizations across the globe. I am excited to have him on board as the Chief Product Officer,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.“With his passion and talent, he is the right fit to be a part of our mission to make logistics better for everyone with a robust technology platform. The goal is to enrich lives globally and make a significant difference together” adds Nahata.

As FarEye continues to gain popularity and accelerates its expansion in the Americas and EMEA, the company is aiming to recruit and retain the best talent. FarEye recently announced that in order to capitalize on unprecedented demand from Retailers, Manufacturers, and Logistics & Transportation organizations for the company’s platform, the emerging SaaS unicorn will hire 100 technology professionals globally in 2021.

“I am a strong believer in the power of technology for building solutions that can solve the real-world problems,” said Suvrat Joshi, Chief Product Officer, FarEye. “Logistics forms the backbone of any economy and FarEye stands at the forefront – driving innovation in the industry by solving the complex challenges that cost the supply chain and logistics industry trillions of dollars. I am impressed with the team’s passion and energy to build this world-class product and excited about the opportunity ahead of us.”