FarEye Strengthens Its Global Technology Team to Drive Growth

Mumbai: Leading logistics platform FarEye has announced that it will further strengthen its global technology team. In order to completely capitalize on unprecedented demand from Retailers, Manufacturers, and Logistics & Transportation companies for the company’s industry-leading platform, the emerging SaaS unicorn will hire 100 techies globally this year.

As an active employer and one of the top emerging global SaaS companies, FarEye has already attracted industry leaders from top brands like Microsoft, Amazon, and Dropbox to strengthen teams, enrich culture and build scalable world-class products.

“At FarEye, we are committed to making logistics better for everyone. Logistics is the heart & spine of any economy and we have realized it even more during the pandemic. Our lives depend on it so much more than we realize, coming to think of the movement of food, medicine or raw materials. Here is where we step in and make a difference by enabling efficient movement of goods, both across the country & the globe. It is our responsibility to ensure everyone gets things delivered to them on time. We are passionate about this challenge at a global level, one that is costing humanity close to a trillion dollars, in wastage alone. With transparency & traceability, we are making logistics reliable and predictable with our robust technology platform. This is a mission to enrich lives globally & one that makes a significant difference.. We are constantly looking for like-minded people who are passionate and talented to join hands with us on this mission.” Said Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-Founder, FarEye.

Pankaj Kankar, COO, FarEye, who has been driving the technology and talent strategy at FarEye said, “We are determined to build a globally admired technology and people-centric organisation. Our absolute focus is on building intrapreneurs, not employees, where individuals are given a chance to ideate, create and own their chore themselves to drive immense satisfaction and innovation”.

The company is on a journey to achieve 100+ million transactions per day with processing petabytes of data. FarEye has recently hired many industry veterans, including Arun Kumar ex-Microsoft as SVP Engineering. Arun was heading the MS Dynamics 365 platform team and brings over 25 years of technical experience in building SaaS products and high-performance scalable teams and platforms. Other key hires include Kunal Kumar (DOE, ex-Amazon), Shrenik Jain (Sr. DOE, ex GreyOrange), Rajat Budhiraja (VP Professional Services, ex Nagarro), Arpita Jain (Director-QE, ex Times Internet), Kaushal Kumar (Director PMO, ex Genpact), and Jitendra Singh (Sr. Architect, ex MMT, Sumo Logic).

Last month, FarEye announced an ESOP liquidation program for its employees under which eligible employees were able to liquidate up to 35 percent of their vested ESOP shares.

FarEye continues to service its flagship customers and onboard new ones including Tata Steel BSL, HomeTown, UPS & Finland Post. It has partnered with giants like Microsoft, Honeywell, BlueYonder & 4PL, expanded its team, offered wealth creation opportunities ,and bagged recognitions for being a Great Place To Work and the most innovative B2B tech company.