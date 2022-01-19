Faridabad’s District Commissioner Jitender Yadav Inaugurates region’s first VSA Oxygen Generation Plant

Faridabad, 19th January 2022 : With the aim to deliver the best of healthcare facilities, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad has strengthened its medical infrastructure by creating an additional pediatric ICU and setting up VSA oxygen plant, both of which was inaugurated today by Shri Jitender Yadav, District Commissioner for Faridabad in the presence of Senior Dignitaries.

With an aim to ensure a continuous supply of oxygen, the hospital has added a VSA oxygen generation plant of 500 LPM capacity. The new VSA oxygen generation plant is the latest technology and the first in Faridabad.

In addition to this, the hospital has also upgraded its pediatric ward to pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) under the CSR Programme of Goodyear. The new PICU is equipped with fully motorized patient beds, ventilators, multipara monitors with the central monitoring station, video laryngoscope, portable colour doppler, Ultrasound, ECG machines, HFNC (used for COVID patients)

In the context of the global COVID epidemic, Fortis Faridabad has strengthened its preparedness to tackle any sort of unprecedented surge in covid cases which might affect children’s.

Shri Jitender Yadav, District Commissioner, Faridabad said “I congratulate Fortis Faridabad for strengthening the medical infrastructure by adding in the latest technology for Oxygen generation and opening up of the new PICU. Fortis Faridabad is one of the oldest private healthcare providers in Faridabad and ever since its presence has stood up to its commitment to providing the best of healthcare facilities and saving lives. The country is witnessing the third covid wave, the new PICU with the deployment of technologically advanced medical equipment will be the much-required strength in the armour.”

Dr. Ajay Dogra, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad said, “We were the first corporate hospital in Faridabad, and have been serving the people of Faridabad for the last 40 years, we have always provided reliable & quality healthcare services. The setting up of the oxygen plant and state of the art new Pediatric ICU will help in serving our patients.