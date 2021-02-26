FarmERP bags spot as one of the top 3 finalists in ‘Innovation in AgTech’ category of Aegis Graham Bell Awards

The Jury of the 11th Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) along with the Ministry of Electronics & IT, NITI Aayog, Skill India, National Informatics Centres Service & Maharashtra State Innovation Society has selected FarmERP to be one of the top three finalists of the 11th edition of the awards.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards is a tribute to the father of innovation, Alexander Graham Bell. The Aegis School of Business, Data Science, and Cyber Security had initiated this award to promote innovations and recognize the outstanding contributions by various innovators in different fields of interest. This award is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India is a policy think tank of the Government of India); Skill India (campaign launched by Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, the campaign is under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship); National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), a Government of India enterprise.

The ‘Innovation in AgTech’ Category of these awards aims to motivate and recognize innovations in the field of Agriculture interspersed with Technology. These include, but are not restricted to, innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Farm Management, End-to-End supply chain management, etc. The top finalists are selected based on the 5 critical comparisons of the innovation and jury decision matrix.

Founded in 1996, Shivrai Technologies was a tech firm that was the brainchild of two young first-generation entrepreneurs, Sanjay Borkar and Santosh Shinde. Owing to their agricultural background, a young Sanjay and Santosh passionately worked their way with a vision to revolutionize agriculture using Information Technology solutions, in a time when the amalgamation of agriculture with technology was unheard of. They incepted FarmERP as a technology platform more than a decade ago and have been ardently working towards its implementation in various streams coinciding with Agriculture & Agribusinesses.

Today with its presence deployed in 25+ countries globally, FarmERP aims to add 2 million agriculture stakeholders to their platform. It is best described as a ‘product’ or ‘platform’ which is a full-fledged and comprehensive technology platform and tool for agribusinesses assisting them in increasing their profitability and productivity. It caters to various domains within the Agricultural Value Chain and has multiple different uses. It is a product that can be

implemented at all stages within the value chain where its comprehensive nature comes

into play. FarmERP’s solutions cater to multiple sub-verticals like Contract Farming, Farm Management, Plantation and Farm, Biotech or Tissue Culture, R&D, Organic Farming, Greenhouse, Hydroponics, Floriculture, among a host of others, with stakeholders from Government Institutions, FPOs, and FPCs, Agribusinesses, Agriculture Consultants, etc.

The winners for the awards would be announced on 26th February 2021 in the form of a virtual event.

When asked for a comment, Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-Founder of FarmERP, said, “We are thrilled to be chosen as one of the finalists for the Aegis Graham Bell Awards. I want to thank the Jury of 11th Aegis Graham Bell Awards, along with the Ministry of Electronics & IT, NITI Aayog, Skill India, National Informatics Centres Service & Maharashtra State Innovation Society for considering us to be one of the 3 finalists.”

Santosh Shinde, COO, and Co-Founder of FarmERP added, “Sanjay and I are always on the lookout for new technology breakthroughs and innovations, and how they could be adapted and enhanced for the betterment of agriculture, and all the stakeholders involved in it. We want to wish and congratulate the other two finalists for their participation and innovation and look forward to the announcement of the winners.”