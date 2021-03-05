Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington to Sponsor 2021 CEA Turkey Trot

Flemington, NJ : Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington, a leading Property & Casualty insurer headquartered in Hunterdon County, will be the official Bib Sponsor for the 2021 CEA Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving Day in Flemington. This fun community event helps raise funds to support the Center for Educational Advancement (CEA), a non-profit (501c3) community-based organization with the mission to Educate, Empower and Employ individuals with special needs.

“We are very pleased to renew our sponsorship of the CEA this year,” said Scott St. Angel, President & CEO of Farmers. “We support the CEA’s mission and appreciate all they do for our community. Plus, the Turkey Trot is a wonderful Flemington tradition and a great way to start Thanksgiving!”

Farmers is also sponsoring the CEA’s annual Spring Training 5k and the fall Golf Classic fundraisers. To learn more about these fun community events and how you can help support the CEA, visit their website at: https://cea-nj.org/