Fashinza appoints Sumit Saxena as President – Revenue & Strategy

New Delhi, June 2022: Fashinza, the AI-driven B2B marketplace and real-time global supply chain for fashion brands and retailers, today announced the appointment of Sumit Saxena as President – Revenue and Strategy. At Fashinza, Sumit’s role will be on scaling-up business in the Europe and UK markets, which are among the biggest markets for Fashinza. Sumit would also focus on predictable revenue functions with world-class processes and standards to scale up globally.

Sumit will contribute towards helping Fashinza build the future of the fashion manufacturing industry in a sustainable, ethical, inclusive, fast, and efficient and through the use of technology, data, the cloud and more. Sumit is a seasoned business leader with extensive exposure and experience in building and scaling startups. An entrepreneur at heart, in the past Sumit worked with companies whom he could scale to successful business ventures.