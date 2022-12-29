Fashion brand Urbanic has celebrated New year & Christmas with Lakshyam NGO kids

Noida, 29 December 2022: Urbanic is an international next-generation online fashion brand. It is creating and bringing fashion that sustains the idea of inclusivity and sustainability via advanced technology. Urbanic App was launched in Indian Market in 2018. Urbanic is the idea of being a positive movement in the ill-famed fast fashion industry. They are here to understand and amplify the talent and voices of all people to showcase different backgrounds, nationalities, races, genders, sexual orientations, and sizes.

Urbanic is operating effectively all around the world and have achieved 1Million followers on Instagram in India. Simultaneously, Lakshyam NGO has expanded and strengthened its inventive programs and initiatives to bring change to society. A total of 10, 00,000 lives have been impacted by the organization both directly and indirectly in India. This year has been great for both organizations. So, they have decided to celebrate their glory on the occasion of Christmas & New year. Urbanic hosted a Carnival for Lakshyam NGO kids where they took the NGO kids to TUK- TUK Gilahari Farm based in Noida & ensured that the kids had a great time at the animal sanctuary. They also shaped the impact by distributing sanitary pads, planting trees, and distributing winter uniforms and shoes to not so privileged kids and women.

The special guests for the event are DCP Noida, Mr. Harish Chander and Ms. Harpreet Suri, Mom Influencer, MomwearsPrada, and many more from Urbanic Squad.

Every day, Urbanic has been taking small steps towards the betterment of environment and society and highly believes in giving back to society with all the resources at disposal. To celebrate this big achievement with not so privileged kids and women they aim to leave behind happy faces post-celebration. The aim of this event is to have a positive impact on their lives with a thoughtful actions such as gifting kids stationery, winter uniforms, winter clothes, and sanitary napkins to the women and kids in need. With this, they have also supported sustainability in any way possible.

Lakshyam NGO is a social organization established in 2012 that uplifts children and women of at-risk communities through education & employment. Currently, working in 17 states of India with 24 centres. Over the years, Lakshyam has expanded and strengthened its inventive programs and initiatives to bring change to society. Lakshyam has 3 main programs under which all the work is done:

‘Butterfly: Child Welfare & Education’ program offers holistic education to children.

Lakshyam Toy Library’ is a need-based approach for the overall development of children.

Rooh: Awakening Women’s Soul’ is designed to empower women via awareness, initiation, and action.

According to Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing, Urbanic, “We started Urbanic with three core values that have driven our brand are technology, inclusivity and ethics. As we have strategized and executed our growth, we constantly asked ourselves if our initiatives were driven by these values, and in the case of our sustainable practices, ethics were the key driver. We are glad to join hands with Lakshyam Foundation and feel honoured to be a part of this Noble cause. Extremely happy to be celebrating our huge achievement with such lovely souls since December month is all about giving.” He added, “We have selected Tuk Tuk Gilhari farm to organise this event as it is a place to bring kids and animals together, in harmony with each other. So that both can express their love & affection for one another and learn to respect animals. It is a place of love, compassion & empathy between Humans & Animals.

According To Ms. Shagun Singh & Rashi Anand, Founders, Tuk Tuk gilhari farm, “It is currently home to around 85 rescued animals – and can host over 100 people. It is a home for animals where they will receive loads of daily cuddles and care from the visitors and volunteers. The concept is designed to self generate funds for the care of these animals and for the rescue works of the sanctuary so that there is no dependence on donations alone to survive. It is a destination for adults and children to escape the hustle & bustle of the city and enjoy the farm and soothing company of the animals. We are very pleased to Urbanic team for initiating such a noble cause on our platform.

