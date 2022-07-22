Fashion icon Sudha Reddy unveils the Bulgari High Jewellery collection in Hyderabad

Fresh off the success of her Paris Haute Couture Week and Met Gala outings, business tycoon, fashionista and philanthropist Sudha Reddy was invited by luxury brand Bulgari as the guest of honour to unveil their latest jewellery collection at Ethos Summit. The glitzy evening marked the official launch of the luxury brand in Hyderabad. The private event was also attended by some of the elite of the city. Reddy was a sight to behold as she was decked in their Serpenti, B.Zero1 and Bulgari Bulgari collection.