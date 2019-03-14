Fashion maestro Neha Mahajan designs husband Adhvik’s look for Divya Drishti

StarPlus’ show Divya Drishti, an entrancing story of two sisters with supernatural powers to foresee and change the future has now taken an interesting spin with the wedding bells in the air as Rakshit and Divya are to tie the love knot. The very talented and handsome Adhvik Mahajan is seen to be playing the lead role of Rakshit in the show.

In case of of Adhvik, his real life spouse Neha who is a fashionista stylist has been conducive to give just the right look to Rakshit on his reel life wedding day. Advik quotes, “Neha is my personal favorite stylist who always gives me the best fashion advice. This is why I thought, for me to get the perfect look on the wedding day, Neha would be the best person who could help me get just the right look. The team and I were really excited to have her on board for my makeover.”

We all are really excited to see Advik as the most handsome bridegroom having Divya go head over heels for his new look designed by none other than Neha Mahajan.