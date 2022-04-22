Fashion Meet- Expo ’22 managed & co-hosted by SOWTEX kicks off with a grand opening

Gurugram, April 2022: The Fashion Meet- Expo ’22 hosted by the Top Fashion Export Council under AEPC – BAA – NAEC in collaboration with SOWTEX (B2B marketplace for fashion & textile Industry) began on Thursday in sector 44, Gurugram at Apparel House AEPC centre. The spectacular day- 1 witnessed a grand inauguration by the Chief Guest, Smt. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles & Railways. It’s also noteworthy to mention that on the first day there was footfall of over 500 top fashion buyers, exporters & manufacturers besides the foreign delegates from Australia, Canada & Korea.

Full of interesting elements such as grand inauguration followed by Wine & Cheese Networking event, panel discussions, tech talk, tech innovation & business growth sessions organised on the topics such as conceptualisation of Design Studio at Apparel House- “Integrating the Design Development Process & Reimagining India as the Italy of East; “Stitching the Value Chain with Sustainability & Traceability; How to improve efficiency using the latest technology for TnA / Workflow; Digital Efficiencies SMART Production Automation; Quick & Easy Ways to Build Fashion Exports. Industry experts such as Mr. Narendra Goenka, Chairman, AEPC, Sevraj Syed, Director, TUKATECH, Europe; Puneet Dudeja, Director- Business, Development, WGSN, Sonil Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Sowtex Network and many more shared their views and insights.

Praising the effort of the organisers, Mr Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles said, “Congratulation to AEPC & SOWTEX who has organised this gala session, bringing together the entire textile ecosystem of our country under one roof today. The initiative was taken by our honourable prime minister Mr Narender Modi, to virtually connect with the heads of Indian ministers abroad, stakeholders of today’s commerce sectors for analysing trade and achieving export targets. Today’s apparel industry is staking a share of 4.4 per cent of the total Indian exports. Today I am glad to announce India’s collaboration with Australia, Canada & Korea for textile exports”.

Commenting on the first day of ‘The Fashion Meet- Expo ’22’, Mr Sonil Jain Co-Founder & CEO SOWTEX Network said “We at SOWTEX are honoured to manage & co-host The Fashion Meet- Expo ’22. We got an overwhelming response on the day-1 of the event. Industry experts such as International Brands Liaison Officers, Buying Houses- Sourcing Consultants, Fashion Manufactures, Mills, Industry experts, Fashion Designers – Foreign Delegates are showing full enthusiasm by being a part and attending this remarkable event. We now look forward to Day-2 of The Fashion Meet- Expo. Second day is also filled with interesting elements such as Start-up fashion shows, talks & discussions. We are confident that it will be in sync with our endeavour to drive value and networking opportunities for buyers, manufacturers, mills and suppliers and fashion tech companies.”

Day-2 will feature talks & discussions on topics such as Fabric to Fashion – Digital Product Presentation & Simulation; Sustainable Production Processes & Implementation; Developing Sustainable Product Lines & Fastrack Development; how to Infuse Trends in Sustainable Fashion; along with Start-up fashion shows such as NIFT Foundation of Design Innovation – 5 Start-ups exhibiting Sustainable & Organic Clothing line, 4 International Celebrity Designers showcasing Sustainable collections; 2 top celebrity designers will also have their Guest of Honour flying in from London & New York – Varun Bahl & Liz Hartman; ATDC design School under AEPC showing young minds creations on Sustainable & Circular Fashion.

The 2-day event aims to digitise textile eco-system & fast track design development process to optimise India Textile recent FTA’s with partner countries and achieve GOI’s target of $100 Bn fashion exports by 2030.

The collaboration is an endeavour to create a meetup space between buyers and sellers of the textile ecosystem. It is to help fashion buyers, manufacturers and suppliers collaborate and fast-track product development. Further, it will facilitate to work on upcoming season trends collaboratively and create strong delivery ecosystem.

The event alongside is showcasing selected 50 fabrics, trims manufacturers & fashion technology companies from India with their product development capabilities along with USP’s based on trends, materials, technology to fashion buyers & manufacturers looking for sourcing quality, sustainable & innovative materials for domestic & international markets.