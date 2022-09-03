Fashion Week Minnesota Announces Fall Season 2022

Minneapolis, MN, September 03, 2022 —- “Every year I am genuinely shocked by the caliber of talent and passion we have in this community. Fashion Week MN is not limited to fashion designers… we really bring together creatives and artists from all industries and serve as an amplifier and incubator to help them grow their businesses. We are a dedicated ecosystem of fusing culture and commerce,” said Sarah Edwards, CEO of Fashion Week MN.

After selling out every show in 2021 and spring of 2022, the dedicated creative team behind Fashion Week MN has taken the time to plan ways for FWMN’s mission and focus on Vintage/Thrifting, Sustainability, Ethical and Local Fashion to continue evolving. With more than 75 designers applying for FWMN this season, they have thoughtfully paired designers and producers to collaborate on eight shows over seven days, while connecting, inspiring, and shining a light on local fashion designers, makers, retailers, artists and creators, to help foster a thriving fashion community. Community is at the core of their mission. Fashion Week MN continually strives to cultivate a more representative, more equitable fashion ecosystem in the Twin Cities area, fueled by a vibrant, engaged, welcoming fashion community.

New this season: for the entire month of September, Fashion Week MN will be featured in Meet Minneapolis’ window display in their downtown Minneapolis Visitor Center overlooking the light rail at 5th St & Nicollet Mall. Each FWMN event will feature one look to be displayed on a mannequin throughout the month. Murals Your Way will install a large mural showcasing imagery from the Fall 2022 Look Book.

The Fashion Week MN Management team includes Sarah Edwards , CEO and Co-founder, Susan Leppke COO, and Kim Jurek-Valanzasca as Lead Producer, all with extensive experience and expertise in their respective areas of focus.

The selected producers and designers from an application pool of more than 100 creatives have committed to ensuring safety of all guests of their event (if in-person) as well as prioritizing inclusivity and accessibility across all vectors of their show.

The full Fashion Week MN: Fall 2022 Official Lineup tickets are available at fashionweekmn(dot)com. For press inquiries, please contact: Natalie Auger, VimLab PR, 612.229.8522, VimLabPR@gmail.com.