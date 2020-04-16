Fashionista –The School of Fashion Technology annual fashion show goes digital amid the outbreak of Coronavirus

Nothing stops these young students of Fashionista- The School of Fashion Technology to come up with their creativity at its best. No lockdown on talent at this institute as it goes digital amid the outbreak of the pandemic-Coronavirus. The students have been seen doing cat-walks from their home and showcased their amazing collections. The spirit and enthusiasm of the students and fashionista have been remarkable. They have kept their passion intact without disrupting lockdown rules. Apparently, in this adversity, their efforts are epitome for many of us.

Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology has been inculcating various ideas to its students to face new challenges and providing opportunities to nurture their talent. Adding another feather to its cap by going fully digital students and the institute have proved that they stand with each other in all situations. Online fashion show fetches several benefits as it can reach myriads of the audience, it makes the student work individually bringing the most creative skills without other’s help and so on.

Talking about the online fashion show, Ms Neetu Pavan Maniktalia, Managing Director of Fashionista- The School of Fashion Technology stated, “The students have given their heart and soul in bringing out the best of talents to online fashion show. The students have been working very hard throughout the year to bring out these amazing ensembles.’

Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology is an answer to the larger than life and vastly diversified fashion industry with the vision to develop artistic & academic potential in the budding designers. They aim at creating entrepreneurs with the burly calibre and developing professionals with innovative skills to face the challenges of the world of Fashion and Design.

It is the place of arty expression, to boost creation & novelty within the industry & to enable ‘trends’ to shine forth. It has been imparting education for self-employment and successful career development. It offers an amalgamation of theoretical and practical skills, supported by an understanding of the social culture, context and industry needs. Fashionista –The School of Fashion Technology has a world-class intellect training which is in tune with the needs of the modern industries in India, as well as all over the world. They produce innovative, well-informed and motivated professionals with the ability to analyze, synthesize and conclude various complex issues related to design, planning and technical management.