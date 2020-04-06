Fashionista- The School of Fashion Technology dives into making face masks to fight coronavirus pandemic

As the number of cases of Coronavirus pandemic is escalating, Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology has taken the initiative of making face masks. It is the need of the hour to fulfil the social responsibility and Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology is doing exactly the same. The institute through its students has been engaged day-in-day-out in making face masks to reduce the risk of the virus from spreading and students distributing it in their own vicinity to the people who need it. Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology has been working actively to create awareness about the pandemic. In these tough times, every effort counts to protect our society.

Neetu Pavan Manikatalia, Managing Director, Fashionista -The School of Fashion Technology says, ‘Wearing a mask is extremely crucial in preventing the spread as it reduces the risk of travelling the virus from one person to another. The first few days, an affected person does not show any symptom and hence every person in his vicinity is equally vulnerable to the virus. If everyone wears mask it may, to a great extent, reduces the risk of spread. We are very proud of our faculty and students who are working strenuously to fight against this crisis’.

In this uncertain environment, it’s important that learning continues, even if it can’t happen in person. That’s why Fashionista- The School of Fashion Technology has started online admissions as well as online classes for all courses for the convenience of students. Online classes aim at keeping the studies continued and make students ready to face abrupt challenges without deviating from their path.

Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology is an answer to the larger than life and vastly diversified fashion industry with the vision to develop artistic & academic potential in the budding designers. They aim at creating entrepreneurs with the burly calibre and developing professionals with innovative skills to face the challenges of the world of Fashion and Design.

It is the place of arty expression, to boost creation & novelty within the industry & to enable ‘trends’ to shine forth. It has been imparting education for self-employment and successful career development. It offers an amalgamation of theoretical and practical skills, supported by an understanding of the social culture, context and industry needs.

Fashionista –The School of Fashion Technology has a world-class intellect training which is in tune with the needs of the modern industries in India, as well as all over the world. They produce innovative, well-informed and motivated professionals with the ability to analyze, synthesize and conclude various complex issues related to design, planning and technical management.