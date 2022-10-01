Fashionpreneur Sangeeta Rajesh brings Fashion TV’s F Salon to Hyderabad

Hyderabad …. Hyderabad and International benchmark beauty services in the salon industry come to Hyderabad.

Fashionpreneur Sangeetha Rajesh, brings Fashion TV Salon Franchise to Hyderabad.

Ms Sangeetha Rajesh Fashion Entrepreneur Sangeetha Rajesh is an academician turned self-taught Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur, a Kalamkari art revivalist. She is an ISB Alumni and a graduate under Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Entrepreneurs Certificate Program. She worked in Euro Kids, Meridian School, DRS Kids, Educom Solutions and others She is a remedial instruction expert(special children teaching expert). She is a curriculum designer, trainer and consultant. She is a revivalist of long-forgotten Indian traditional childhood games. She is an avid Social Media influencer. She has 8,00,000 (eight lakh) followers on her Facebook page. She is now forayed into Grooming, Styling.

It is the first Franchise Store of Fashion TV Salon in Hyderabad. It will be the destination for Grooming and Styling in the city.

F Salon is the flagship beauty salon brand from Fashion TV, the International fashion and lifestyle brand.

Addressing media at the soft launch Sangeetha said F Salon will get the latest international trends of styles and fashion to hyderabad. Thanks to FTVand it’s reach in the international fashion platform hyderabad will have now access to all and same thanks to the arrival of the F salon in hyderabad.

For both men and women, smooth skin, excellent facial symmetry and shiny hair are the most praised features

How we look affects our self-confidence.

Regular facials have lasting benefits for the body and mind. Wellness affects personal appearance and beauty enhances wellness, said Sangeetha.

Located in Banjara Hills, Road No 12, the F Salon in Hyderabad is spread over a lavish 3500 sq ft area with 8 hair cutting stations, 3 facial rooms, Spa rooms, one bridal room and one VIP room.

The qualified and certified staff will provide high-end beauty services such as luxurious facial and body therapy; haircuts, perms, hair colouring, highlights, waxing, manicures, pedicures and it also specialises in pre-wedding and bridal make-up.