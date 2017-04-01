As the 4G revolution has arrived in the Indian telecom industry with affordable data services and smartphones, there are many latest options that one could consider in order to switch to a 4G smartphone. Let’s find out which is the best amongst the latest 4G smartphones available in India in your budget today:

itel Wish A41 at Rs. 5,480

itel Wish A41 is the 4G/ VoLTE-enabled smartphone comes equipped with premium features and is available at INR 5,840. Making the deal even more lucrative are its sought-after features such as ‘Multiple Account’ apps and ‘SmartKey’. ‘Multiple Account’ allows users to log in with two different accounts on popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. On the other hand, the ‘SmartKey’ feature enables them to conveniently perform functions such as taking screenshots, disconnecting calls, and taking pictures with a single click.

Wish A41 is a power-packed 4G VoLTE/ViLTE-enabled smartphone operating on 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor with 1 GB RAM. It has an internal storage space of 8GB, which can be expanded up to 32GB. Wish A41 comes loaded with 5” FWVGA screen and Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and is powered by a longer-lasting 2400 mAh battery with innovative battery management feature. Its 5MP autofocus rear camera and 2MP front camera both with flash are perfect to capture breath-taking pictures and envy-inducing selfies. The phone also comes loaded with an advanced SOS feature which, upon activation, takes pictures from both the cameras and sends it to emergency contacts along with a 5 second voice recording. The smartphone comes in trendy shades of Champagne, Calx, and Rose Gold.

Karbonn Aura Note 4G at Rs. 6,890

Aura Note 4G smartphones promise to deliver powerful, high-speed 4G performance at low cost, being priced at Rs. 6,890. The Karbonn Aura Note 4G, on the other hand, features a 5.5-inch HD (720×1280) display and is powered by a 1.25GHz quad core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is offered with 16GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD (up to 32GB). The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front and the back. The handset comes in Matte Black and Metallic Champagne colours.

Coolpad Note 3 – Rs 7,499

The 5.5-inch dual SIM smartphone has a separate slot for expanding its 16 GB internal memory. The MT6753 Octacore chip, 3GB RAM, 3000mAh battery (quite a good capacity) and a 13MP rear camera.

The display has 720p resolution and shows off the latest Cool UI build over Andoid Lollipop. It is also one of the cheapest phones to house a fingerprint sensor that in fact works without a glitch.

Asus Zenfone Go 5.0 – Rs 6,999

Pricier than the 4.5 inch variant, the Zenfone Go has better specs and a bigger screen to justify its price point. It has 16GB internal storage and 2GB RAM on a MediaTek MT6580 quad core chip.

On the display front, it has a 5-inch 720p display with a soft color portfolio, running the ZenUI interface made on Android Lollipop 5.1 out of the box. The phone has respectable build quality and an 8MP rear – 2MP camera set.

Conclusion: Smart Choice at Smart Price

Basis the price sensitivity, lucrative sought-after features like multiple accounts etc., the value added package that itel Wish A41 is delivering at Rs. 5,480; it standouts as the best amongst the latest 4G smartphones available in India in your budget.