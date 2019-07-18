Fastest growing pastry Institute Whitecaps International announces their 4th batch of Cake excellence program

Whitecaps International is one of a kind educational institution for excelling in pastry and chocolate art. Whitecaps have diverse international chefs who hone the students in bringing the best talent out of them, matching their skills to international standards of Patisserie Industry. Whitecaps Chef’s come with varied international exposure and corporate experience, enabling students to achieve personal satisfaction and professional acclaim in top bakery houses and hotel chains across the country and globe. Whitecaps is associated with French pastry institutes across the globe which enables them to be updated and provide the best state of art facilities to the students in the patisserie Industry. One of a very renowned celebrity pastry chef will be taking master classes for the students of this coming batch.

The broad curriculum contains important aspects like Cakes, fillings, Icing, making travel cakes, shortcrust pastry, puff pastry, choux pastry, Modern French pastry, chocolate garnishes, chocolate mousse, and assembly etc. The batch is scheduled to kick-starts on July 26, 2019. For more information please contact 08050388102.

The pastry market is at a rise where the students choose alternate type of education where they also learns to develop the students skill set. Getting the opportunity to work in these fields gives them an opportunity to work on their skill set and do something different from the rest of the world. Pastry and chocolate art is considered as one of the finest art in the culinary industry. It has an unprecedented demand in France, London, and Italy where students make a huge presence in setting up as future representatives of the country and the art of showcasing their work at a global level.

Ved Kiran Marketing Director, Whitecaps International opines “ at a booming stage of the pastry industry in India we feel very affluent to be going at the right direction, over 200 students have successfully completed their training from Whitecaps International and are contributing to the industry though their learnings”

About Whitecaps International – Established in November 2016, WHITECAPS International School of Pastry was founded with the vision to create an environment in which people from all walks of life could indulge in their passion, by joining Whitecaps courses and honing their baking and chocolate-making skills. WHITECAPS International School of Pastry is amongst India’s premier cooking institutes, scaling new heights in the patisserie and chocolate arts scene, every day. Over 200 students have successfully completed the course and have been placed strategically at various corporate houses. WHITECAPS is an educational institution providing an unsurpassed platform for the students to bring out their best talent and hone them with suitable skills to match the requirements of the global patisserie industry.