Fathers and Kids have become the closest of companions – Manish Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, STL

‘Fathers truly cherish their children. Nowadays, fathers and kids have become the closest companions. I am not only my kids’ best friend but also their guide, and they, in turn, guide me through the journey of parenthood. Spending time with them allows me to understand their desires and the language they speak. It’s a wonderful opportunity that I have in today’s corporate world, and it is by no means a small privilege. As a Chief Marketing Officer and a proud father, I’ve personally experienced the remarkable evolution of paternal policies in workplaces. I vividly recall the early days of my career when taking time off to attend my child’s school event or doctor’s appointments was seen as a luxury rather than a necessity. Just a decade or so ago, fathers were expected to prioritize work over their roles at home. Fortunately, things have significantly improved, and fatherhood is now valued and supported.

Recently, my son achieved a significant milestone, and I was determined to celebrate and support him. I wholeheartedly participated without any work-related guilt or pressure. This experience, although small, is a great example of the shifting tides in workplaces, where the value of family and personal achievements is cherished.

It is heartening to companies to realize that supporting working fathers is more than mere lip service. In our organization, we actively foster an environment that embraces the different roles we play, acknowledging that our responsibilities stretch beyond the confines of the office. With flexible work arrangements, paternity leaves, and family-friendly policies, forward-thinking organizations like STL have integrated these practices into their core values. I firmly believe that when employees are granted the liberty to prioritize their families, it cultivates a culture of empathy, understanding, and solidarity. This, in turn, translates into better productivity, job satisfaction, and overall well-being.’