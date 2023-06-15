Father’s Day celebrations at ITC Grand Chola & World

The Marina, ITC Grand Chola 2

ITC Grand Chola celebrates the first superhero in everyone lives on June 18th – Father’s Day with a curated culinary selection as follows:

  1. My Pop is Tops at the Madras Pavilion on 18th May, 12.30 – 3.30 pm.

Brunch buffet all-inclusive per person at

  • INR 3000 with soft beverages
  • INR 3500 with select beverages
  • INR 4950 with sparkling beverages

Highlights of the very special menu:

  • Minestrone soup
  • Mediterranean casserole
  • Grilled lamb chops
  • Shepherd’s Pie
  • Roast chicken with roast gravy
  • Potato & cashew croquettes
  • Super Dad macaron
  • Rum & blackberry dark chocolate mousse

 

  1. Chocolatey Treat at Fabelle, epitomising all Elements – Earth, Fire, Breeze, Water, and Space in divine chocolatey versions as special as the man himself.

Contact —04466055272, 9677050598——————for more information.

