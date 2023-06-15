Father’s Day celebrations at ITC Grand Chola & World

ITC Grand Chola celebrates the first superhero in everyone lives on June 18th – Father’s Day with a curated culinary selection as follows:
- My Pop is Tops at the Madras Pavilion on 18th May, 12.30 – 3.30 pm.
Brunch buffet all-inclusive per person at
- INR 3000 with soft beverages
- INR 3500 with select beverages
- INR 4950 with sparkling beverages
Highlights of the very special menu:
- Minestrone soup
- Mediterranean casserole
- Grilled lamb chops
- Shepherd’s Pie
- Roast chicken with roast gravy
- Potato & cashew croquettes
- Super Dad macaron
- Rum & blackberry dark chocolate mousse
- Chocolatey Treat at Fabelle, epitomising all Elements – Earth, Fire, Breeze, Water, and Space in divine chocolatey versions as special as the man himself.
Contact —04466055272, 9677050598——————for more information.