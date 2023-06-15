Father’s Day celebrations at ITC Grand Chola & World

ITC Grand Chola celebrates the first superhero in everyone lives on June 18th – Father’s Day with a curated culinary selection as follows:

My Pop is Tops at the Madras Pavilion on 18th May, 12.30 – 3.30 pm.

Brunch buffet all-inclusive per person at

INR 3000 with soft beverages

INR 3500 with select beverages

INR 4950 with sparkling beverages

Highlights of the very special menu:

Minestrone soup

Mediterranean casserole

Grilled lamb chops

Shepherd’s Pie

Roast chicken with roast gravy

Potato & cashew croquettes

Super Dad macaron

Rum & blackberry dark chocolate mousse

Chocolatey Treat at Fabelle, epitomising all Elements – Earth, Fire, Breeze, Water, and Space in divine chocolatey versions as special as the man himself.

Contact —04466055272, 9677050598——————for more information.