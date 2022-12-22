Fawry offers electronic payment services to Classera customers

Cairo, 22nd December – ‘Fawry’, the leading fintech and banking services company, signed a strategic partnership with ‘Classera’, a leader in teaching and distance learning technology, to enhance e-payment services and and integrate the digital payment solutions of Fawry and Classera Cpay.

In accordance with this partnership, ‘Fawry’ provides all technology solutions and integrated digital payments services to Classera customers, through channels represented by more than 300,000 ‘Fawry’ POS machines, myfawry app and ‘FawryPlus’ branches located in all governorates, to facilitate the payment of tuition fees for students, and automation of payment systems to reduce cash financial transactions.

The cooperation highlights the ‘Fawry’ support to the paths of digital transformation and financial inclusion in light of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the initiatives of the Central Bank of Egypt.

Mr. Hossam Ezz, ‘Fawry’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “At ‘Fawry’, we are always seeking partnerships with major leading institutions in various fields, and ‘Classera’ is one of these institutions”.

He added: “we will work together to integrate our services to enhance digital payments solutions in the field of educational technology. During this partnership, we will provide students with the latest integrated financial technology through our channels, to facilitate the payment of fees”. He also described this step as a great addition to ‘Fawry’, and the beginning of expansion in this sector.”

Eng. Mohammed Al-Madani, CEO of ‘Classera’ said: “As we just completed one of the largest funding rounds a company with no prior funding had done in the EdTech industry, we are taking the E-learning experience to new levels with our Learning Super Platform LSP; which builds on our state of the art learning management system with many other supporting tools including EduMalls, the education eCommerce portal, C Smarter ERP, CPay education online payment gateway and many others. Today we are delighted to expand our partnership with Fawry, a leader in digital transformation & cashless community, and electronic payments in Egypt to digitize the learning experience and expand electronic payment acceptance to provide the next generation of seamless e-learning solution.

Mr. Ahmed Fahmy, Commercial Director at ‘Fawry’ said: “We are excited to cooperate with ‘Classera’ to enhance e-payment services in the field of educational technology, and to provide students and trainees with an easy and completely secure payment experience, through the integration of “Fawry” and “Classera CPay” solutions.”

He added: ‘Fawry’ looks forward to establishing more partnerships in different sectors, with the aim of expanding our customer base and partners in success, and on the other hand, supporting the country’s trends towards digital transformation and financial inclusion.”