Fazlani Natures Nest Wellness Resort’s Charitable Trust donates funds for a State-of-the Art Women Diagnostic Centre

One of the Lonavala’s Leading Wellness Resort – Fazlani Natures Nest Wellness Resort was in the spotlight on Women’s day as its charitable trust under the name of Fazlani Aishabai recently inaugurated the Women’s diagnostic wing at the Sassoon General Hospital to support the women in the surrounding community.

The diagnostic centre is dedicated to provide a comprehensive examination for women with state-of-the-art equipment like a sonography, colour dappler, radiographs and a mammography unit to detect early states of pathologies related to breasts.

This inauguration was attended by esteemed members from the medical fraternity and community heads like Maulana Sajjad Nomani, Mr. P.A Inamdar (Educationist), Dr. Sudhir Nanandkar (Dean – B.J Government Medical College) and Head of Departments from the hospital.

Dr. Abdul Kader Fazlani, Chairman of the Fazlani Aishbai and Fazlani Natures Nest spoke about his earnest desire to support the community with this cause and attributed his on-going efforts with the showcasing of Fazlani Natures Nest Wellness Resort which provides more than 40 therapies in the principles of Ayurveda and Naturopathy at the event.

“As we embark on this new venture, we are very particular in offering a plethora of wellness therapies at a haven for those seeking refuge from their illness and salvation from the drudgery of a stressful lifestyle which one finds commonly in cities. The launch of the new resort is part of an ongoing strategy to expand Fazlani’s footprint within Maharashtra. Given Mumbai and Pune’s status as strong economic hubs within the western region, and against the backdrop of a rising middle-class, we have every confidence that the Fazlani Natures Nest will be a worthwhile venture and earmark this brand as the future for wellness in the Western belt.”