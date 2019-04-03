fbb launches the festive collection for Ugadi with the gorgeous Priyanka Jawalkar

As India’s fashion destination, fbb introduces a special festive range for the people of Tirupati. Customers can get ready to welcome the New Year celebrations with the special Ugadi collection by fbb. Featuring stylish designs for men, women and kids, fbb launched the new collection through much fanfare at fbb, Big Bazaar in Tirupati. The special Ugadi collection was unveiled by the glamorous actress Priyanka Jawalkar.

fbb Ugadi festive range features beautifully designed ethnic kurti’s, kurtas, palazzos, latest prints in t-shirts, trendy tops, jeans, comfortable footwear and much more for women. Men can choose from traditional kurtas, to comfortable shirts, denims, shorts and many other options. Kids can select from attractive dresses, kurtis, t-shirts, skirts, jeans and much more.

Speaking about the festive range Store manager Sai Krishna.V says, “Festivity means celebration which is generally expressed through fashion. Over the years and generations together, wearing new clothes on an auspicious day adds to the festive mood. Our special collection for Ugadi is designed to meet the fashion needs of all age groups. We are delighted to unveil the collection with Priyanka and wish all our customers a prosperous new year.”

Commenting on the collection the fashionable Priyanka Jawalkar says, “Festivals means celebrating the day by looking your best and spreading the joy with your loved ones. I am to launch the new fashion collection by fbb and wish all my fans a very Happy New Year.’

The festive collection is available at fbb Big Bazaar, AIR Bypass Rd, Near Tvs Show Room, STV Nagar, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

About fbb :fbb has been the face of affordable fashion destinations in India since 2008. With a mission to make India ‘Thoda Aur Stylish’, its philosophy reinstates the fact that it doesn’t cost much to be stylish with fbb. It believes in aspirational value fashion. From business meeting to casual resort wear, from versatile ethnics to comfortable home wear, fbb creates exclusive merchandise for its audience under its own private labels. With a wide variety to choose from, fbb has something in store for everyone. fbb targets a youthful audience in India that wishes to stay synonymous with current trends. The brand has over 340 stores spread across all the metro cities, mini metros and also penetrates well in tier-II cities.