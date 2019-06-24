fbb’s first store in Warangal launched by popular actress Priyanka Jawalkar

India’s most preferred fashion destination – launched its first store in Warangal today. The store was launched by popular Tollywood actress Priyanka Jawalkar. Located on Naim Nagar Main Road, Hanmakonda, the store is spread out across two massive floors over a sprawling 15,000 sqft space. This giant fashion space houses a large collection of fashion brands under a single roof. This one-stop fashion destination lends fashionistas in Warangal a fresh impetus through its latest selection of leading fashion brands.

The launch of the 1st fbb store in Warangal started off with a fashion show which added the right touch of fashion and fun to the event. The presence of actress Priyanka Jawalkar added a glamour quotient to the store launch as well. While the crowd got super excited with her presence, Priyanka was overwhelmed with the response of the audience. Several fans also got a chance to interact with her and take pictures.

“fbb being among the forerunners of fashion retail in India is excited to make a larger presence in the emerging India. With the launch of the 1st store in Warangal, customers will have the accessibility to a larger collection of festive range by fbb as well” said Mr. Rajesh Seth – COO, fbb.

“At fbb, we have always tried to extend our reach into newer markets and bring the best of fashion trends to customers. We are excited to launch the 1st fbb store in Warangal and cater to the fashionistas of the city.” said K.V. Rao – CEO, South Zone, fbb says.

The 1st fbb store in Warangal is spread across 15,000sq.ft. Located on Naim Nagar Main Road, Hanmakonda, the new store houses ladies western, ethnic, fusion and night wear. It also has akids – girl’s section. fbb’s new store also has men’s casual, party wear and kids – boys wear.