fbb’s second store in Vijayawada launched by Telugu actress Mehreen Peerzada

India’s most preferred fashion destination – launchedits second store in Vijayawada today. The store was launched by popular Telugu actress Mehreen Peerzada. Located in Ashok Nagar, the store is spread across a sprawling 15,000 sqft space. This giant fashion space houses a large collection of fashion brands under a single roof. This one-stop fashion destination lends fashionistas in Vijayawada a fresh impetus through its latest selection of leading fashion brands.

The launch of the 2nd fbb store in Vijayawada started off with a fashion show which added the right touch of fashion and fun to the event. The presence of actress Mehreen Peerzada added a glamour quotient to the store launch as well. While the crowd got super excited with her presence, Mehreen was overwhelmed with the response of the audience. Several fans also got a chance to interact with her and take pictures.

“fbb being among the forerunners of fashion retail in India is excited to make a larger presence in the emerging India. With the launch of the 2ndstore in Vijayawada, customers will now have the accessibility to a larger collection of festive range by fbb as well” said Mr.Rajesh Seth – COO, fbb.

“At fbb, we have always tried to extend our reach into newer markets and bring the best of fashion trends to customers. We have received an overwhelming response in Vijayawada and are delighted to launch the new store.” said Mr. KV Rao, CEO, South Zone, Fbb, says.

The 2ndfbb store in Vijayawada is spread across 15,000 sq.ft. Located in Ashok Nagar, Kanuru the new store has a vast collection of ladies western, ethnic, fusion & night wear, kids – girl’s section and men’s casual, party wear andkids – boys wear.