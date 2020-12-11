FDI India enabled business growth for MSMEs and Manufacturing companies in the year 2020 via access to foreign debt

New Delhi: FDI India, a one-of-its-kind startup consultancy connecting Indian businesses with foreign investors through its interactive platform, has enabled numerous MSMEs and manufacturing companies to survive and grow in the year 2020 by providing ease of access to foreign debt through the formal approval route. With MSME being positioned as the backbone of the Indian economy and accounting for 30 percent of the national GDP, it has higher stakes in building a stronger and self-reliant India.

The Government of India has been ardently pushing the MSME and Manufacturing sector through its various schemes and initiatives such as the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with a vision to generate 110 million employment solely from the sector. Aiming to increase MSME export from 48% to 60%, the Government is merging the global with the local, generating manufacturing investment, and becoming the new global nerve center of multinational supply chains in the post-COVID world.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Vishal Yadav, CEO, and Founder, said, “ There are evident signs of economic recovery with the way the manufacturing sector is rebounding and chances are higher for MSME sector to start riding on this economic revival. Initiatives from the government’s side have induced such businesses to come forward. FDI India is further propelling the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision by hand-holding these businesses and connecting them to the right kind of investor at the right time. With our global network across 15 countries, we are aiming to strengthen the financial capabilities of business and accelerate their business growth.”

FDI India is dedicatedly working towards simplifying the investment life cycle for business by taking care from Pre-investment to aftercare. With an array of services including Financial Planning & assistance, connecting them to the right foreign investors, and project planning, FDI India has enabled more than 150 businesses to accelerate their business growth. The company is ambitiously providing Indian businesses with soft loans of minimum ticket size of INR 50 Cr at 3.25% per annum on reducing balance.